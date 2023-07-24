Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
July 19, 2023
Craig Ryan Casperson was arrested for the offenses of stalking, aggravated assault and unlawful detention. According to the affidavit, on July 13, Casperson was reported for walking through backyards in neighborhoods nearby to his own, repeatedly talking to multiple women and asking them out.
The women reported they were uncomfortable and “they are nervous to be outside with residences or allow their children to play outside,” the affidavit stated. He was reported to have commented on children playing outside in their bathing suits.
According to the affidavit, on June 1, Casperson was reported for a domestic dispute and his wife “showed up on the doorstep of a neighbor hysterical and with blood on her mouth, indicating she had been beaten.”
The victim provided a video to a victim advocate with footage of her being forcefully held down by Casperson and struggling to get free. Images were provided of injuries “consistent with strangulation,” the affidavit stated.
The victim reported Casperson had “threatened to shoot her in the face with a gun,” the affidavit stated. Casperson did not deny making the threat.
July 19
Jezer Onan Hernandez was arrested for the offenses of three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and three counts of forcible sexual abuse.
According to the affidavit, Hernandez was initially reported in 2017 for sexual abuse of a child whom he was a person of trust to. The charges were dismissed before Hernandez was seen in court because the victim stated she lied.
In April this year, according to the affidavit, the victim reactivated the case.
Her reason for recanting the first report was due to her family members claiming she would ruin both her life and Hernandez’s life if she did not lie.
“V1 (the victim) said they initially made her do a video recording saying she lied but the recording was not convincing so the family members made her write the statement. V1 said this was done after a request from Jezer (Hernandez),” the affidavit stated.
July 21
David Paul Tolman was arrested for the offenses of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, dealing in materials harmful to minors, two counts of attempted sodomy on a child and three counts of enticing a minor — first degree felony sexual activity.
The Logan Police Department engages online to identify and locate people who sexually exploit children and minors via the internet. According to the affidavit, an officer presented himself in an online messaging program as a 13-year-old female child and was contacted by Tolman.
Tolman insisted on meeting in person and stated he wanted to engage in sexual activity. Tolman organized a meeting place and time and was arrested at the location.
July 21
Ruben Zane Johnson was arrested for the offenses of assault and theft — valued $500-$1499.
According to the affidavit, Johnson was reported for a domestic dispute. The victim reported Johnson to have “demanded her to get in his car with him,” hit her, pulled her hair and stolen her phone.
