Please note individuals mentioned below have been arrested, not proven guilty. Click on the online links for more information about the arrests.
July 31, 2023
Craig Ryan Casperson was arrested for the offenses of stalking and intentional criminal trespassing in a dwelling.
According to the affidavit, Casperson was already under investigation for previous charges of aggravated assault and stalking of two other individuals. This is the third victim to report Casperson.
Casperson followed the victim to her home and entered her house without consent the affidavit said. The next day Casperson was “staring in through one of her windows,” the affidavit said. Casperson confronted the victim three more times.
August 1
Tyson Jay Tuason was arrested for the offenses of attempted rape of a child and child kidnapping, three counts of sodomy on child, attempted dealing in materials harmful to a minor, three counts of enticing a minor and possession of marijuana.
According to the affidavit, Tuason initiated online messaging with a 13-year-old female — which a Logan Police officer was posing as.
Tuason was arrested on site at an arranged meeting place he planned.
August 3
J Van Jenkins was arrested for the offense of three counts of aggravated assault.
According to the affidavit, Jenkins was reported for threatening juveniles with a firearm.
Jenkins “had an issue with juveniles repeatedly ditching his home for the last couple of years,” the affidavit said.
Jenkins sat on his front porch with a shotgun the night of August 3 after being doorbell ditched, the affidavit said, and confronted the juveniles when they came back. Jenkins said he never pointed the gun at the juveniles.
“The juveniles all said J pointed the gun at them and threatened to shoot them multiple times,” the affidavit said. “One juvenile said he had his hands over his face at a point and J said that wouldn’t protect him, he would just shoot the juvenile in the chest.”
