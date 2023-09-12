Support Local Journalism

On Saturday, a local soon-to-be Eagle Scout completed his eagle scout project, enhancing Logan Canyon’s iconic Jardine Juniper Tree site.

Thanks to Ian Hofmeister, Cache Valley troop 1, the Forest Service, the Cache Trails Alliance and Back Country Horsemen of Utah, those who hike to the tree — the oldest Rocky Mountain Juniper Tree in the world — will be greeted with a brand-new informational sign and a bench to relax on.


