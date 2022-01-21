A recent zone change has paved the way for a type of development unseen so far along 10th West in Logan: commercial and warehouse spaces with apartments above.
The project was conceived of by developer Tony Johnson, who recently renovated and repurposed the former Logan Coach factory on 300 South into a combination live-work complex called Borden Lofts.
His new project at 1115 W. 130 South will be called Westfield Lofts. It goes before the Logan Planning Commission next week for design review.
Not only will the project be unique for 10th West, it will in some ways be unique to all of Logan because the buildings will have some corrugated metal siding.
“This is a first from a design standpoint because it will be more industrial in flavor,” Logan chief planner Russ Holley said. “Downtown we have a lot of vertical mixed use, and up near the university we have mixed use, but this is a first in this part of town, and it’s unique in the sense that it’s kind of warehouse-ish.”
Johnson’s plan calls for three buildings with a total of 13 commercial bays. Each bay will be topped by two apartments.
“They could have an office in the front, a shop in the back, two apartments up above, live-work type units ... or people could have the office there plus some investment property with the apartments on the upper,” Johnson said. “We’re still undecided if we’re going to keep it as apartments and just rent them ourselves or if we’re going to sell some. Most likely we’ll probably do a hybrid.”
Before getting the rezone, Johnson had already started construction on the first building with just warehouses in mind. These also would have been unique — what Johnson described as “storage units on steroids” where tenants could house boats and other recreational vehicles, then have a loft space above to watch TV, gather with friends, play poker and the like.
“We do a lot of multi-family projects, so we we started looking at the zoning and said, ‘Gee, if we can get this rezoned to commercial, we could potentially do some residential on the upper level,’” he said.
The eight-acre lot was originally zoned “Commercial Service,” which did not allow residential development of any kind. The new “Commercial” zoning designation does. It also permits retail businesses and even restaurants, which Johnson said he’s received some inquires about.
“We’ve been approached by a group that does specialty deserts and things like that, but they weren’t interested in the residential,” Johnson said. “Because each bay will have about 1,500 square feet of commercial space, it clearly would be for small, entry-level businesses, somebody just starting up or who just needs an office or something like that.”