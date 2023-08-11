This year marks 144 years of the Cache County Fair and Rodeo. Saturday is the final day of festivities.
Events included showings and judging of art, horses, horticulture and floriculture, hogs, dairy cattle, pigeons, poultry, rabbits, sheep, beef livestock, bulls, dogs and goats.
Saturday’s entertainment is live music by Lace ‘n’ Levis, a cultural dance, Highline Drifters and Escape — a Journey tribute band.
Not only is attending the fair and rodeo a memorable family tradition for Cache Valley residents, showing animals is also a family event.
Addison Israelsen showed her sheep for the first time this year.
She has been training the sheep every day since getting it in March, which consists of walking around without halters in a pen, practicing eye contact, how a judge touches the sheep, bathing and all sorts of other things, she said.
Her mom, Kristie Israelsen said Addison has done well with the twice-a-day commitment.
“I like it, I like raising the sheep and getting to know it,” Addison said.
Addison said she has learned to be more patient in the process, noting sheep are definitely stubborn.
Her grandfather encouraged her to do it, as he was a farmer growing up.
“You can take the farm boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy,” Kristie said. “So, he has mentored us and bridged the generation.”
Kimberli Ballard grew up showing lambs. This year, her daughters will be showing lambs.
They got the lambs this spring and have been preparing for the fair since then.
“We have been washing them, feeding them our farm hay that we grow, grains from IFA,” Brenli Ballard, Kimberli’s daughter said. “We walk them down our lane every morning except on Sunday’s.”
Brenli showed her lamb in the Showmanship Sheep Show on Friday. Kimberli said the competition is all about how the child can work with the animal.
“It is fun, they learn and grow a lot from it,” Kimberli said.
