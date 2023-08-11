sheep fair

Andon Ward talks to his sheep Linda while waiting to compete for Grand Champion at the Cache County Fair on Friday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

This year marks 144 years of the Cache County Fair and Rodeo. Saturday is the final day of festivities.

Events included showings and judging of art, horses, horticulture and floriculture, hogs, dairy cattle, pigeons, poultry, rabbits, sheep, beef livestock, bulls, dogs and goats.


