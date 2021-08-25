While the nation continues to face a blood shortage, two universities in Utah are hoping to collect 2,000 units of blood as part of a friendly competition.
As part of the 18th annual Blood Battle, Utah State University and Weber State University are each working to collect 1,000 units of blood. Timothy Schwen is the North American account manager for the American Red Cross and said this blood drive is unlike any other.
“This one here is kind of unique because it is one of the longest running blood battles in the nation," Schwen said. "It has been going on since 2004. Most blood drives we will do one day or one evening and they will last anywhere from five to six hours.”
The drives for the blood battle will take place next week. Schwen said on average blood drives attract 40 to 45 donors and collect 30 to 35 units of blood.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.