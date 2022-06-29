Classic cars will take a spin on Logan city’s Main Street for the 40th time this weekend as a part of the Cache Valley Cruise-In.
The three-day event will be filled with vendors, cars, and a concert at the Cache County Fairgrounds. Hours of entertainment are planned for the weekend as more than 1,000 cars are ready to be shown.
Brandon Douglas, the president and show director of the Cruise-In, said the event has brought the community together for decades and will continue for many to come.
“We’re expecting anywhere from 15 to 20,000 Cache Valley residents to come on down. We’ll have so many cars and vendors, there will be a lot to come down and look at and celebrate with us.”
Douglas, a member of the Cache Valley Cruising Association for seven years, has been attending the event since he was a teenager. He said he’s excited to watch the Cruise-In continue to evolve this year.
“I remember back in the '80s, when I was in high school, going and being a spectator at the show. I loved it then and I love it now,” he said.
Shania Laird, who serves on the association’s board of directors, said the show will continue to feature all the valley’s favorite traditions including the Show-N-Shine and the Top Rod of Utah this summer.
The 15 top cars either owned or built locally will be showcased in the fairground’s event center.
As she prepares for the event, Laird said she’s looking forward to all the moving pieces coming together.
“It’s great to see it all at once, especially the Main Street parade,” she said. “It’s just a tradition that not a lot of places still get to do. I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to. I love coming here and hearing the stories from people who had a car in their family and the reason behind why they’re here.”
Douglas said the 40th anniversary of the event is something the association is looking to recognize as they shift to hosting a bigger event every summer.
“The biggest difference for this year than in past years is we’re giving away two cars. We always want to step out and put on the biggest show possible, which makes it hard to top every year. This year we thought two cars, two acts for our concert, that’ll make it a year to remember and hopefully a year people talk about for years to come.”
The concert will be held Thursday evening at the fairgrounds, featuring Granger Smith and Sawyer Brown. A giveaway winner will be selected Saturday, July 2. The two cars — a 1968 Ford Mustang and 1993 40th anniversary limited edition Corvette — are valued at more than $100,000.
When attendees participate and enjoy the Cruise-In, Laird said they can expect to be transported back in time.
“You can see the vehicles that remind you of your childhood or a loved one that isn’t with them anymore,” she said. “It’s really not an opportunity you get every day, to revisit a good memory.”
Douglas is excited to reign in his fifth Cruise-In as president of the association. He said he is ready for members of the valley to enjoy a time-honored tradition.
“This is the biggest party in Cache Valley this summer,” he said. “We are ready to show newcomers what they’ve been missing and we’re always happy to see returners join us again. We’re looking forward to coming together and helping some people start a new tradition at the Cruise-In.”