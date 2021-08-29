'48-Hours' to interview Daybell children on Wednesday broadcast

Chad Daybell’s five children will be featured on the CBS 48 Hours news program on Wednesday.
Daybell has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder against his first wife, and the children’s mother, Tammy Daybell. He is also charged with insurance fraud after receiving $430,000 in life insurance benefits following Tammy’s Oct. 19, 2019 death. Chad and his second wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell are also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Lori’s children Tylee Ryan, 17, and J.J. Vallow 7.
During the upcoming broadcast the interviewer asks “Did your father, Chad Daybell, play any role in killing J.J. and Tylee?" The Daybell children respond that he hadn't.
This is the first time that the Daybell children have been interviewed in the case that has been the subject of intense media attention. The case has spawned one Lifetime movie “Mommy Doomsday: the Lori Vallow story” and at least three books about her.
Tammy’s death was initially ruled as natural. Officials later grew suspicious after Chad married Lori two weeks later, and her two children came up missing. After police learned Lori had lied about J.J.’s whereabouts, the case generated a nationwide search taking investigators from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii.
Lori was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 while Fremont County sheriffs arrested Chad on June 9, 2020 after the children’s remains were found in acreage behind his Salem home.
During the 48-Hours broadcast, the interviewer asks the Daybell children how the children’s bodies wound up on their dad’s property.
“If he didn’t kill them, then why were their bodies found buried in your father’s backyard?”
For more information on the upcoming broadcast visit https://www.cbs.com/shows/48_hours/,