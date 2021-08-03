A 5-year-old Smithfield boy has died from an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Smithfield Police Department reported the Sunday morning incident but has not released the name of the victim.
Smithfield Police Chief Travis Allen explained the situation in a press release, saying that the boy’s family had returned home from a camping trip the night before and unloaded their camping gear without unpacking it all. The boy got up before anyone else and was apparently playing in the area of the unpacked gear, which contained a gun.
“It appeared he had been playing in the same area of where the unpacked camp belongings were,” Allen said. “At some point, the child found the loaded firearm and the firearm had discharged while he was handling it. The child was struck in the head.”