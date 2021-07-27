Seven more Utahns died of COVID-19 in the past day, the most in a single day in more then five months. (There there were nine coronavirus deaths on Feb. 23.)
That brings Utah’s total COVID death toll to 2,441 since the pandemic began.
The state health department also reported that almost 1.47 million Utahns are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, just over 45% of the state’s total population.
The Delta variant is on the verge of becoming the most identified in Utah. To date, 3,424 cases of Delta and 3,659 cases of Alpha have been reported. However, only a tiny percentage of the total number of cases have been identified as one variant or another — 8,400 out of 429,300, less than 2%.
To date, Utah has had 10 deaths among its “breakthrough” cases — people who contract the virus 14 days or more after they are fully vaccinated. One in 395 fully vaccinated Utahns have contracted the virus; one in 5,610 had to be hospitalized; and one in 146,973 has died.
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. To read the full article, click here.