Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses.
Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far. Unofficial reports from area residents indicated as much as three inches of rain falling within a few hours.
As of Monday, Aug. 8, the National Weather Service reported between two and four inches of precipitation over the previous seven days covering an area stretching from Fielding to Corinne, with the epicenter squarely over Tremonton.
Tremonton Public Works Director Paul Fulgham said the city’s drainage systems are built to handle a once-in-a-century event, but based on historical records, last Tuesday’s storm was “a 200-year event.
“At two inches of rain in two hours, that’s twice the size of what we were designed for,” Fulgham said. “It’s just not something we’ve seen before.”
The National Weather Service had issued a flood alert for Brigham City, Tremonton, Bear River City, Corinne, Garland, Honeyville, Elwood, Deweyville and Bear River City. Still, the timing of the storm, which began late Monday and intensified into the early morning hours on Tuesday, caught many people off guard.
Photos posted to various social media sites showed streets covered with water about a foot deep in the southwest part of town, which sits at a slightly lower elevation than other parts of the city, making it more susceptible to flooding during large events like last week.
Authorities didn’t report any injuries or needed rescues due to the flooding, but some local residents have seen their routines and lives upended by it.
Michelle Rasmussen, who lives in the basement of a rented home near Ridley’s grocery store in Tremonton, said she spent most of Tuesday in a soggy apartment while she waited for help moving her furniture out of the flooded space.
Rasmussen said floodwaters forced their way into all four corners of her apartment, cracking the foundation of the home in the process. She and her landlord spent last week tearing out the carpet and using fans to dry the walls and concrete floors, and she said the landlord has been working to get the carpet replaced with tile, “but everyone is booked.”
Meanwhile, many of her belongings are being stored in a building next door owned her landlord, and some have been sitting under a tarp in the backyard. The rest of things are “piled up around my couch that I am sleeping on.”
Rasmussen said her renter’s insurance provider denied her claim to cover her damaged or destroyed belongings “because it was from Mother Nature and not a pipe burst.
“I’m in a complete mess right now,” she said. “It could be like this for a while.”
After living in the home for 13 years under a limited-income arrangement, she’s concerned about finding affordable housing if she needs to move out.
“I have a limit to the amount of rent I can afford to pay for a rental,” she said. “This is a nightmare.”
Dawneen Marshall, owner of Bowcutt’s Flowers & Gifts on 100 North in the downtown area, said her business was flooded from above when the water forced its way through the flat roof. Meanwhile, water at the ground level found its way into the basement, ruining much of the store’s merchandise for the upcoming fall and holiday seasons.
Marshall estimated the damage at around $30,000 to $40,000, and also said the loss won’t be covered by insurance.
She said her store reopened later in the week, but may have to close again for repairs to the roof and other parts of the building.
“There are places where people can’t walk, but we’re back open,” she said.
Marshall said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the water came through the window wells, or was due to backed-up city drainage systems.
Fulgham, who was out of town at the time, said he started getting calls around 1:15 a.m. local time Tuesday and immediately dispatched two public works employees to start checking storm drains around the city. He said some parts of the city don’t have underground pipes to take the water all the way to the Malad River, and those neighborhoods rely on retention basins to collect the water.
He said the city’s sewer system wasn’t backed up by the event, but with so much rain falling in such a short amount of time, “nobody is exempt,” he said.
“Our sewer system handled the water fine,” he said. “What people saw mostly at their homes was water coming in around the foundations and through window wells.”
The city did some major work to improve the drainage around Main Street near the freeway exchange following the major flooding that happened in the winter of 2017, but that was a much different scenario, with rain falling on frozen ground and unable to seep into the ground.
Marshall said her store didn’t see any flooding during that event, but would like to see the city make improvements like filling the potholes in the alley next to her store that collect water and potentially add to the problem.
“We pay the tax money,” she said. “All this stuff should be better taken care of.”
The situation was exacerbated somewhat by a storm that followed over the weekend and brought an additional 1.5 inches of rain, but most of the damage was already done by then.
All the water is a double-edged sword, as for all the destruction it brought, it also helped alleviate the multi-year drought plaguing the area.
“I know we’ve got a lot of unhappy citizens,” Fulgham said. “If I could control the rain, I would have it come over a three-to-five-day period. We do need the rain.”
Last week’s rain fell on a city in which most of the drainage infrastructure was built decades ago, and Fulgham said there are more stringent requirements in place for new developments in town.
“We’re always looking at what we can do to make it better,” he said. For areas like the south part of town, that might mean digging new retention basins at places like Meadow Park to prepare for such events that might happen in the future.
But even preparing for worst-case scenarios might not be enough to equip to the city to handle the volume of water that fell from the sky last week, as extreme weather events have been more common across the country and around the world in recent months and years.
“It was so far out of control, we can only try to manage the situation the best we can,” he said. “You can’t get rid of water. You can only transfer it.”