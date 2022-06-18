Green Canyon is one of Cache Valley’s most treasured and frequented outdoor recreation areas for a number of reasons: ease of access, beautiful mountain scenery, and one of the valley’s best mountain biking trails, just to name a few.
The canyon is also one of the primary gateways to the Mount Naomi Wilderness, one of two designated wilderness areas in Cache County.
Two Green Canyon trails provide access by foot or horseback into this protected wilderness area, and both are considered challenging hikes. The first is Preston Valley, located 1.8 miles up the canyon as measured from the National Forest boundary. The second, about two miles farther up where the road ends, follows Green Canyon all the way to where it tops out among some of the Bear River Range’s highest peaks.
The road has its rough spots, but won’t present a problem for most vehicles. Parking at the trailheads is somewhat limited and often full on weekends, but other spots can usually be found within a short distance. As you drive, always be on the lookout for trail users on foot or mountain bike (the trail crosses the road several times), as well as the four-wheelers and other motor vehicles using the road.
The Preston Valley Trail winds its way up the steep, forested mountainside, gaining 1,700 feet of elevation in 2.2 miles to the narrow ridge separating Green and Logan canyons. The trail climbs through a lush forest that offers plenty of shade, with a few open areas providing canyon views along the way.
At the top of the ridge, the rigorous climb rewards hikers with a stunning view of Logan Canyon to the south and east. This is where the trail intersects with Wind Cave Way, an offshoot of the popular Wind Cave trail in Logan Canyon. Looking across Logan Canyon and down, the sheer cliffs of the China Wall formation, which you might recognize from hiking the classic Crimson Trail, look relatively small from here.
Wind Cave Way is another good option for reaching this point, but is 1.6 miles longer than the Preston Valley route with about 600 feet more elevation gain and offers very little shade, making it less desirable during the heat of summer.
However you get there, this intersection is the point where hikers have some options. Many will turn around at this point and head back down Preston Valley. Those who have arranged for a shuttle at the Wind Cave trailhead can continue down the other side of the ridge for a through-hike totaling about six miles.
A third option — the most strenuous, but also the most scenic — is to take the trail branching off to the northeast along Beirdneau Ridge. This ridge, which is included as the southernmost portion of the Mount Naomi Wilderness, continues another 2.7 miles to Beirdneau Peak, topping out at just over 8,900 feet.
While it isn’t the highest peak in the range, Beirdneau offers spectacular views of the craggy heights of Mount Jardine and Mount Elmer to the north; the distant Uinta Mountains to the southeast on the clearest of days; and to the south, arguably the best view of Mount Logan that can be attained on foot.
The traditional route for the final push cuts across the south face of the peak and up the south ridge, but this way appears to have been unmaintained for some time and involves a series of exhausting battles with the local shrubbery. The easier option is to stay on the ridge that got you to this point, skirting around to the left when you reach a cliff area.
An engraved stone plaque at the summit welcomes you to the peak and explains that it was named for Nehemiah Wood Beirdneau, one of the founders of Logan. According to the genealogy website geni.com, Beirdneau (also spelled Birdno in some references) was a personal bodyguard for LDS Church founder Joseph Smith. After Smith’s death, Beirdneau moved west and, among other accomplishments, helped settle Cache Valley.
According to his geni.com entry, he was a blacksmith by trade and was in charge of tempering and sharpening the tools used in cutting the limestone from which the Logan LDS Temple was built.
Beirdneau Peak is more than just a little side jaunt. From the ridgetop intersection, hiking all the way to peak more than doubles the total distance of the hike from Preston Valley, and nearly doubles the elevation gain as the ridge continues to climb.
For most hikers, a couple of hours or a casual half-day is plenty of time to enjoy the hike to the trail intersection and back. If you’re planning to go the distance to the peak, go ahead and make a full day of it. Either way, bring all the water you think you’ll need plus another liter, as there is none to be found up here once the snow is gone, typically by early-to-mid-June (keep that in mind for dogs as well — despite its name, Green Canyon is a dry canyon, even in the bottom).
You don’t need to go all the way to the peak to make Beirdneau Ridge a worthwhile trip, as there are many viewpoints along the way offering increasingly expansive views. The summer wildflowers put on quite a show along the ridge, including the brilliant, sunflower-like blooms of Arrowleaf balsamroot and the deep purple larkspur, among others.
Another option is to spend the night if you’re willing to pack an overnight bag for the journey. The ridgetop intersection offers a nice flat spot for sleeping, and an even better campsite can be found tucked among old-growth pines on the west side of the trail not long before beginning the final climb to the peak. Resist the temptation to make use of the fire pits, especially during the dry season.
A backpacking setup brings yet another option into play. Beirdneau Peak is the meeting point of three distinct ridges, and one can continue along the northern ridge toward Jardine, Elmer, Tony Grove and beyond for a multi-day backcountry wilderness experience.
Much like Green Canyon as a whole, this is a trail that offers something for everyone — whether you make the short hike to the first Green Canyon overlook, go the distance to the peak, or opt for something in between.