More people are now eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines in Utah, and now they’ll have more choices in clinics and even brands. But local officials are warning residents not to let good news lead to complacency.
Logan Regional Hospital will become the first in Cache Valley to offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine starting on Thursday, as more and more Utahns become eligible.
It was announced last week Utah would be getting 20,000 doses of the single-shot Janssen (commonly known as the Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Intermountain Healthcare’s Sarah Fitzgerald, the marketing and communication director at Logan Regional, said Logan will be receiving 1,300 this week.
“We want to get as many of them in arms as possible and as quickly as possible,” she said.
And according to Caleb Harrison, an epidemiologist with the Bear River Health Department, it’s coming “at a critical moment.”
“The biggest concern we have for public health right now is where we are in the race between vaccinating everybody and the virus getting to people and mutating to make the mRNA vaccines we’ve developed less effective,” he said.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Early in the year, when the Bear River Health Department was able to open up registration for vaccine clinics, it was faced by two problems: the number of doses available for distribution and waiting on guidance from the state on who was eligible to receive them.
Now, vaccines are becoming increasingly available under the new presidential administration’s focus on COVID-19 control measures, and vaccine eligibility is slowly being increased to the wider population of Utah.
But the number of people signing up for vaccination slots is also slowing down, according to Josh Greer, with the Bear River Health Department.
“It’s not overwhelming like we thought it would be,” he said, though BRHD has been able to fill all slots to ensure the vaccines are used rather than thrown away. “There are a lot of questions we have, and not a ton of great answers at this point.”
Greer said the Bear River Health Department has administered about 35,000 doses of vaccine in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties, with roughly 12,000 of those being the second of the necessary two doses for protection.
But BRHD is no longer the only option for inoculation against the virus. Pharmacies, such as Lee’s Marketplace, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Smith’s are offering vaccines, as well, now. According to the state coronavirus dashboard, there a total of nearly 36,800 doses had been delivered to the Bear River area as of Monday.
Harrison said in Cache County, just under 10,000 residents — roughly 8% of the population — have received their second dose, though 6,000 more have received their first dose. When those individuals complete their vaccination schedule, the number of individuals with vaccine-related resistance to COVID-19 will rise to roughly 12%.
‘BUBBLE IMMUNITY’
Some models and prevalence studies estimate between 20-35% of the population has some form of immunity or resistance to COVID-19 due to exposure. But Harrison warned what is currently being seen is more “bubble immunity” than “herd immunity.” The general populace and vulnerable individuals aren’t protected, but groups of people who haven’t been taking precautions may have immunity from when they passed the virus through their social bubbles during the months when infections spiked, straining health care systems and workers past the point of crisis.
“There’s a segment of the population that have been isolating and limiting exposure, and then we have another bubble that haven’t been, or have been living normally,” he said. “The consensus for most epidemiologists is that there’s herd immunity in these groups of people who’ve been leading their lives as normal, so the virus is not spreading as fast as they likely had virus in our winter spike.”
However Harrison said this limited bubble immunity not enough to ensure the general public is protected from the virus’s negative effects, because that would take a herd immunity amount of roughly 70-80%.
Another factor that could be leading to less interest is the earlier information that someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 should be immune for six months, or wait at least 90 days before signing up for a vaccine.
“If you’re able to get the vaccine now, we absolutely encourage people to get the vaccine,” Greer said. “The more people that get vaccinated, the faster all of this stuff goes away, and I know we’re all looking forward to that.”
The positivity rate in those tested in the Bear River Health District is also falling, which could be leading to a false sense of security. The current rolling average for the area is about 30 cases a week, which is the lowest it’s been since October.
“We can’t point to one thing for the trend, but it’s a combination of behavioral change, the public health order that came in November and a little bit of seasonality, similar to how the flu spikes in colder weather when people are indoors,” Harrison said.
Harrison said while current efforts are working and there is reason to celebrate the decline in cases, the lower trends won’t last without increasing vaccinations and continued adherence to virus-mitigation efforts.
“This is not the time to let our foot off the gas,” he said. “This is a critical time to reduce the spread, as that reduces the likelihood of a variant or a mutation being able to undo what we’ve done. … How we respond in the coming weeks could determine whether we end this this year. Or at the worst case, it stretches this out longer.”
BRANDING OF VACCINES
In his briefing on Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox noted the pandemic is one of the first times people have paid attention to the branding of vaccines. Pfizer-BioNTech. Moderna. Now, Johnson & Johnson, and maybe AstraZeneca in the near future.
In total, more than 244 million people worldwide have benefited from one of the vaccines — more than 75 million of them in the United States. More than 721,000 Utahns have received at least their first dose.
More and more Utahns are eligible to receive their vaccines, with Monday marking the first day the state has been inoculating those 65 and older, or 16 and older if they suffer from certain underlying conditions that exacerbate the ill effects of the virus.
Having a choice in vaccines is another crucial step to ensuring as many people are protected from the virus as possible, according to Fitzgerald, because people can research which option is the best for them.
“The nice thing about a single-dose like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is people will not have to schedule a second appointment, so it makes it a little less complicated with the scheduling and the facilitating process,” she said. “People will just want to do their research and see which one they feel is a better fit. The efficacy rate is a little different for each one, so look at that and look at research.”
For example, only the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for youths between 16 and 18 years of age, and it boasts the highest efficacy rate in studies at about 95% protection from COVID-19 infection after two doses, compared to Moderna’s 94%.
EFFICACY
Although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is reported to range from 72% effective in the U.S. to 57% effective against the rapid-spreading South African variant, State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn warned not to put too much stress on efficacy rates in the most recent weekly COVID-19 briefing.
“You cannot compare those numbers,” she said in Thursday’s briefing. “It is comparing apples and oranges. The clinical trials that went on for Pfizer and Moderna were months ahead of the Johnson & Johnson one — before we had widespread variants circulating. (The trial for) Johnson & Johnson did include variants, and it is effective against the variants, which is super exciting.”
Additionally, Dunn said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has proven 80% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.
Greer said hopefully with more options, even those who are on the fence about the vaccine will feel more comfortable making the decision.
“People will be able to be picky and be able to say, ‘This is the one that I want,’ and sign up for a clinic that offers whatever one they want,” he said.
And having multiple sources for vaccinations, such as the hospital, local pharmacies and even clinics set up by the Logan Fire Department — which has the capacity to administer 1,500 doses a week — would help take the strain off of Bear River Health Department’s staff — who are giving between 1,100-1,200 doses per day.
Fitzgerald added the hospital has committed to continue offering clinics through at least March, but potentially through April, though not all allocations will feature the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine will become available soon.
More information on the different vaccines and links to register for a slot at one of the local pharmacies or vaccine clinics is available at https://brhd.org/covid-19-vaccine-information.