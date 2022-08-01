As Cache Valley remains mired in a midsummer heat wave, it’s time once again to seek cooler temperatures at high elevation, where the lofty summit of Mount Elmer beckons.
Elmer isn’t the highest point in the Bear River Range — in fact, it barely makes the top 10. Nevertheless, this prominent peak located smack-dab in the middle of the Mount Naomi Wilderness is a must-do for local peakbaggers, offering 360-degree views and a pristine alpine hiking experience, far from the buzz of motorized vehicles.
There are several ways to reach this mountain. Many come from Tony Grove to the northeast, some from the west via Birch or Smithfield Dry canyons. The most direct route is through Green Canyon, a hike that begins in the lush forest for which the canyon is named and climbs steadily to the ridge above.
After an approximately four-mile drive up Green Canyon on a gravel road that can be rough in spots but is doable for most vehicles, the hike begins where the road ends on the Mount Naomi National Recreation Trail, winding through shaded forest for about 1.75 miles to the wilderness boundary. This lower section offers some of the best singletrack in the area, making it a popular choice for mountain bikers.
As you cross into the wilderness area, the view begins to open up as you emerge from the canopy and the trail steepens, briefly heading east before turning north into the upper portion of Green Canyon. About a mile past the wilderness sign is a metal trough that collects water from a spring on the hillside. This is the last reliable source to be found along the trail and there’s still plenty of work to do, so bring a filter and treat yourself to some of the purest, coldest mountain spring water around.
Not far after the spring, a rugged wash on the left intersects the trail, which soon crosses the canyon bottom and begins climbing steeply up the other side of the canyon. This is the steepest and most strenuous part of the hike, much of it exposed to the sun.
Eventually you will grind your way to the top of the canyon and find yourself in the alpine zone, where the last vestiges of winter snowpack often linger into July. The trail bears west before turning north again as your destination comes into view, traversing across the base of some large cliffs before cutting up to the ridge that forms the crest of the range. Summer wildflowers are plentiful along this stretch, but tend to diminish as the summer wears on.
As you draw closer to the rugged summit block of Mount Elmer, the trail briefly turns east. A side trail climbs up the south side, requiring some scrambling and the use of hands in some spots as you make the final push to the summit.
The route ends abruptly at the sharp dropoff on the sheer north face of Elmer. Take extra care here, as a misstep would likely come with the ultimate price.
Cool breezes accompanied by views in all directions keep hikers lingering as you see the peaks of Naomi, Magog and Doubletop to the north; the aptly named Flat Top to the west, Jardine to the south, and countless smaller peaks stretching east toward Bear Lake and beyond.
On the way back, slow down through the steeper stretches coming down from the summit, along the base of the cliffs you skirted before, and as you approach the bottom of Green Canyon. Loose gravel makes for some sketchy footing in these spots.
The round trip covers about 11 miles and gains some 3,700 feet in elevation, putting this hike firmly in the “difficult” category, but well within reach for intermediate hikers as the trail is clear and well-defined throughout.