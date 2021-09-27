Banff, Alberta, marks the typical beginning of the Tour Divide Bike Race — an independent time trial that follows the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route as it serpentines along the continental divide all the way to New Mexico’s bootheel.
Andrew Kulmatiski, an associate professor with the department of wildland resources at Utah State University, has competed in the Tour Divide five times. This year, he finished the 2,700-mile slog in 15 days and 12 hours.
“I don’t think it’s healthy,” Kulmatiski said humorously, explaining he lost 10 pounds in the first 10 days, gas station junk food notwithstanding. “I drank a pint of heavy cream every day just to keep calories. … I’m still a little brain foggy from two weeks of not sleeping enough.”
A departure from the norm, Kulmatiski kicked off the 2021 Tour Divide in Antelope Wells, New Mexico, and headed north to Canada. Though not technically the fastest time recorded for the Tour Divide, local cyclist John Hernandez said Kulmatiski holds the record for a northbound cyclist.
“Andrew is a different beast — there is no doubt about it,” Hernandez said, who followed Kulmatiski’s race and training, explaining spot trackers are used to monitor competitors’ whereabouts. “He holds the record for the south to north. One reason (is) because he’s just strong like that, but the other reason is not many people go in that direction.”
Kulmatiski said the records are “a little fuzzy” due to varying courses, but only an estimated half dozen southbound racers have beaten his newly acquired northbound record. But Kulmatiski is more concerned about his personal goal for the race than record holding.
“There was just an aesthetic to doing 200 miles a day,” Kulmatiski said, explaining an overnight wait for a COVID-19 test to cross the U.S.-Canada border along with four days of cold rain and snow slowed his pace. “I know I can do it. It’s right there. It’s in grasp, like, I’ve done lots of 200-mile days. I know I could do 200-mile days over and over.”
To help reach his speed and mileage goals, Kulmatiski built several accessories to manage his bike's weight. He fashioned custom aero bars from carbon fiber, created frame packs to haul his gear, and even made a DIY sleeping bag and rain gear to cut additional ounces.
"I've made a bunch of everything, and you figure out what works and doesn't,” Kulmatiski said. “(For) a lot of these adventure races, you’ve got to kind of make up your own stuff.”
From sharing the trail with curious bruins to sleeping in numerous ditches in five-hour intervals, Kulmatiski has experienced plenty on his races. He once met former U.S. presidential candidate and former governor of New Mexico Gary Johnson in a diner while they were both getting breakfast.
“I’m looking at this guy and I'm like, ‘I think I know you. Do I know you from racing?’” Kulmatiski said, “and then our breakfast comes and I'm eating and I'm like, ‘Wait a second. You're Gary Johnson.”
In 2017, the Adventure Cycling Association reported Johnson — who has completed four Ironman triathlons, 17 marathons, and several lengthy mountain bike races — completed the Tour Divide in 35 days.
“He was very entertaining — I’m not a libertarian, but he was very entertaining to sit down and eat with,” Kulmatiski said. “I was like, ‘What is it like running for president?’”
But the most impressive encounter Kulmatiski had on the trail was on an 80-mile stretch in New Mexico. Kulmatiski said the “very technical” section has no access to water for 60 miles, and tops out around 10,000 feet of elevation. It was there, at the top, he witnessed a 30-something mother cycling with her young children — one child, maybe 10 years old, on a bike and a younger child in a tow-behind chariot.
“I don't know how she did it,” Kulmatiski said. “She must have been covering 10 or 15 miles a day, and she had to be carrying food and water for her two kids and herself.”
At the time, Kulmatiski said he was 12 to 14 days into a southbound trip when he encountered the mother. The passage takes him around six hours but for many riders, Kulmatiski said, it takes anywhere from 12 hours to a full day's ride to manage the hot, desiccated section.
Kulmatiski said the woman was 14 days into a northbound trek and had gone an estimated 200 miles.
“I can't even believe it was real — maybe I was hallucinating because I just can't believe she did it,” Kulmatiski said. “It was gnarly.”
Despite the experiences, Kulmatiski anticipates the 2021 Tour Divide was likely his last.
“It’s hard on the body,” Kulmatiski said. “I didn’t hit that goal, which is a bummer, but it’s just too much. I put in the effort; I tried five times. Mechanical (issues) one year, I pulled a muscle one year, I hit COVID tests and storms this year, so there’s always something. And, you know, everything could come together and work next year, and maybe I'd get 200 miles a day, but chances are something would go wrong when I do it next year, too. But I put in a good try five times.”
For Kulmatiski, he’s approached the Tour Divide from a “mountaineering perspective” that’s more about the challenge than winning the race.
“You don’t really race the Tetons,” Kulmatiski said, describing mountains as an “objective competitor.”
“So I kind of see it more like that — that it’s a challenge to ride all the way across America. I do that the best that I can. You know, my times are up there with the fastest people ever, and that’s cool and I’m proud of that, but the specific record, it varies from year to year.”
Hernandez said it isn’t about glory or credibility for Kulmatiski, but rather an internal drive. Hernandez said Kulmatiski has completed several feats of endurance without broadcasting his fortitude.
“His ability to suffer is just off the charts, you know, and just to push himself,” Hernandez said. “He’s really an unsung hero.”