The clear, blue skies and peaceful calm over Box Elder County were briefly interrupted this week by a towering plume of smoke and a low rumbling that could be felt and heard for miles around.
It was all over in less than two and a half minutes, but that was plenty to wow the hundreds who gathered at Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems in Promontory on Thursday to witness the company’s latest test firing of a rocket motor that could become the new standard for American space travel.
At the end of a final countdown, a blinding jet of white-hot flame exploded from the rear of the motor, which was arranged horizontally on its side and firmly secured to the ground inside a test bay.
Two minutes and 20 seconds later, the flames died down and quiet returned to the high desert, punctuated by cheers and applause from the onlooking crowd. The test firing burned nearly 340,000 pounds of solid propellant to produce upwards of 785,000 pounds of thrust.
The motor is part of Northrop Grumman’s OmegA rocket, one of several projects competing to be the main provider of launch services to the U.S. space program.
American space flights have been using a Russian rocket motor known as the RD-180 for about 20 years, but geopolitical concerns in recent years have spurred a push to replace the RD-180 with a U.S.-built engine.
“Today’s firing is a significant accomplishment that demonstrates a domestic solution for the RD-180 rocket engine replacement,” said Charlie Precourt, vice president of propulsion systems for Northrop Grumman.
Thursday’s test was for the OmegA’s second-stage motor, a segment measuring 12 feet in diameter and about 40 feet long that comprises the middle portion of the OmegA. Last May, Northrop Grumman did a similar test for the first-stage motor, a longer segment that will get the OmegA off the launch pad and into low-Earth orbit.
“The previous test and this one, together those two create what was the RD-180,” Precourt said.
Despite being half as long as the first stage, the second-stage motor burned for about as much time as the first because it was done as a “cold” test, in which the motor sits in the test bay during winter until it cools to 40 degrees. The solid fuel takes longer to burn when it’s cold.
Last year’s first-stage test was a “hot” test, in which the motor is fired when it reaches 90 degrees. Performing both hot and cold tests allows the company to simulate the most extreme weather conditions that could be seen at actual launches.
While the first- and second-stage motors are filled with solid rocket fuel, a third stage will use liquid propellant. That stage is being developed and tested at a NASA facility in Ohio.
Thursday’s test was conducted with 11 primary performance objectives in mind and more than 500 instrumentation channels to give a wide range of data on the performance of the motor. Employees at the Promontory campus will spend the coming days and weeks poring over that data, looking for anything suggesting that adjustments need to be made.
“We have a lot of work yet to go to validate that our predictions came through,” Precourt said.
The test was a critical step for Northrop Grumman, which is one of four bidders competing for two massive government contracts to provide launch services to the federal government for at least the next five years. The others vying for the contracts are the privately held SpaceX, founded by Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk; Blue Origin, a private enterprise founded by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos; and the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture formed in 2006 between aerospace giants Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
Northrop Grumman’s OmegA, SpaceX’s Falcon 9, Blue Origin’s New Glenn and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan are the four competing vehicles.
In October 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman a $792 million contract to complete detailed design and verification of the OmegA and launch sites.
Developed to support the U.S. Space Force’s National Security Space Launch program, Precourt said the OmegA remains on track for its first certification flight in spring 2021.
In another sign of progress, he said Northrop Grumman recently became the first commercial tenant in the vehicle assembly facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Crews are currently working to modify a launch platform there to accommodate the OmegA in time for next year’s certification flight.
“We’re meeting our customer’s needs on schedule,” Precourt said. “We feel pretty comfortable we’re going to get off the RD-180 in the timeframe we were given.”