A week has passed since the Cache County Fair and Rodeo, and I’ve almost been able to collect my thoughts. It has been 15 years since anyone in my immediate family has shown animals at the county fair.
I reflected on my memories as I watched my boys participate in showing livestock, 4-H exhibits and horticulture entries. My earliest memory was helping my mother clean display cases in the old Home Arts building preparing for crochet and cross stitch entries. She was a volunteer before I was born until her passing in 2018. My Grandmother was also a volunteer in the Home Arts department.
I began showing dairy heifers at pre-4-H with my uncle as the club leader until high school when I wanted to try showing pigs. I showed pigs for the next four years, getting my whole family involved.
My younger brothers continued showing hogs and helped as much as possible as I got older; as a family we have fond memories of the fair. This got us talking about those memories again. We were a fair family volunteering, participating and attending the rodeo. We looked forward to the fair. It was a sign summer was coming to an end and school would soon be back in session.
Now I find myself fully involved in the fair — with the Alfalfa Hay Quality contest, Farm Safety Scavenger Hunt display and helping with the Beef and Dairy shows. I was even asked to judge the Pee Wee Beef Show.
The pee wee show is a great way to give showing animals a try if you are under the age of eight. My children tried pee wee pigs and sheep before deciding what animals they wanted to raise.
My wife was able to work with other club members to provide lunch for families in our club showing animals at the fair, socializing with other parents.
I was glad to see friends I showed animals with now have children that are showing. I see multi-generations of families either participating or volunteering to make the fair a success. I cherish the conversations we have about fair staples that have passed on like the Campbell Brothers and their Hereford cattle. The three brothers would pull up chairs next to their Herefords and have long conversations with attendees and participants all week long.
At the fair, my boys would ask me what had changed and what was still the same. The number of animals shown at the county fair has increased. Pigs and sheep have doubled from what I remember and the addition of goats is new. The dairy and beef have declined in numbers from what I remember. The locations of some of the shows from my early days have changed over the years too.
The support at the livestock auction is inspiring. In all, I would have to say the participation of the community has increased and it’s a credit to agriculture, the community and the Fair Manager Lane Parker.
For perspective, when I was in high school we had two Future Farmers of America instructors. One at Sky View High School —Dave Erickson — and the other at Mountain Crest High School — Sam Jones. Now, the four high schools have multiple FFA instructors.
The support and opportunities youth have today in agriculture is amazing. My oldest son will be a freshman this school year and he wanted to get involved in summer FFA. He attended field trips with the instructors and had help with his animals. He was proud to wear an FFA jacket in the show ring this summer. This contact helped prepare him for high school and got him off to a great start.
This past week I had the opportunity to perform a musical number for Logan School District teachers with band members involved in education. Superintendent Frank Schofield likes to change lyrics to popular songs and perform them to start the new school year off with a bang for teachers.
He calls this band the “Logan City School District House Band,” and this year the lyrics were about the impact teachers have on their students. He references math, English, STEM, art, music and other life skills. The video of the performance can be found on the Logan City School District Facebook page.
Education comes in many forms. It can be in a classroom or with 4-H, FFA and Utah State University Extension for young and old.
Parents with children raising animals for the fair have coined the phrase, “Kids raising animals and animals raising kids.”
I can tell you from watching my boys raise pigs this summer, working with 4-H and FFA teachers has had an impact that cannot yet be measured.
