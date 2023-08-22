Support Local Journalism

A week has passed since the Cache County Fair and Rodeo, and I’ve almost been able to collect my thoughts. It has been 15 years since anyone in my immediate family has shown animals at the county fair.

I reflected on my memories as I watched my boys participate in showing livestock, 4-H exhibits and horticulture entries. My earliest memory was helping my mother clean display cases in the old Home Arts building preparing for crochet and cross stitch entries. She was a volunteer before I was born until her passing in 2018. My Grandmother was also a volunteer in the Home Arts department.


