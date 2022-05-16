Dwight Whittaker of Logan is a long-time Rotarian. He believes and practices the professional organization’s motto: “Service Above Self.”
With a desire to identify and serve the unmet needs of residents in Cache Valley, Dwight and his wife, Katherine, spearheaded the creation of the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), in July 2021. The Whittakers were involved in a Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls. They moved from Idaho Falls five years ago to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
“We noticed that the communities in Cache Valley were similar as to those in the Idaho Falls area,” Dwight said. “As we looked around, we saw there was a need here, also, to identify unmet needs of residents and to help meet those needs through coordinating with school districts and nonprofit organizations to help manage and distribute valued items. So, we presented the concept of helping people become self-sufficient as soon as possible in Cache Valley.”
Their main purpose to help meet residents’ needs and produce needed items was to provide a location where community volunteers, businesses, corporations, religious and governmental resources could come together to help promote self-reliance and independence.
Dwight pitched his idea to the two Logan Rotary Clubs: The Cache Valley Morning Club and the Logan Noon Club. The Utah Rotary District had put out a request for ideas on how to get more Rotarians involved in the community. A $2,000 grant from the Rotary District Governor’s Collaborative Grant program helped CVHC get started.
“We wanted it to be community focused as well as a needs-based center where everyone could be involved. It was the Cache Valley community that was very helpful for us in getting started,” Dwight said.
Jay Black, president of the 102-year-old Logan Noon Rotary Club, said the Whittakers’ proposal to the Rotary Clubs had everything going for it: community connectedness, a chance for so many diverse groups to work together, and unselfish stewardship.
“The Whittakers model these values, and it seemed only logical for our clubs to work together in creating a humanitarian center,” Black said.
The Whittakers next wrote a grant to Wal-Mart, who gave them $2,500. Another grant came from the Logan Rotary Club Foundation for $5,500. In addition, there were many individual and family contributions. “Rotarians Ralph Bair, Jay Black, and Richard Bean were instrumental in launching the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center,” acknowledged Dwight.
The Logan School District provided a double-wide portable classroom for the CVHC’s use located at Mt. Logan Middle School.
The Humanitarian Center’s first project was to collect school supplies and donations. With the help of volunteers, they filled backpacks with needed school supplies for needy students in Cache Valley. Shelly Nielsen, administrative assistant at Mt. Logan Middle School, wrote a comment on the CVHC website:
“We had a mother come in and was so stressed about how she was going to get school supplies for her student. I let her know that we had things that we could give her son. I took her into the room and let her pick out some things. She couldn’t believe her eyes. She was so overwhelmed with gratitude and became very emotional and thanked me over and over. What a great thing you are doing for our community. We appreciate it very much.”
The backpacks also went to nonprofit organizations such as The Family Place, CAPSA, Centro de la Familia, and the three school districts. With the help of volunteers, they have assembled and provided 360+ school kits so far. CVHC coordinated the collection and distribution of 1,244 family and individual hygiene kits and recently have completed 350 feminine hygiene kits.
Working with 25 nonprofit organizations and the three school districts — Preston Cache County Schools and Logan — word of the need for volunteers for help goes out through the nonprofit organizations, Rotary Clubs as well as many churches in the valley.
Thousands of children’s books were collected, cleaned, sorted and redistributed to children in need through Bear River Head Start, Centro de la Familia, and the Halchita Native American library. “It is wonderful to work with these volunteers such as the youth and college students from the community and churches in assembling the packs,” shared Katherine.
Their most recent project is making sleeping mats out of recycled plastic bags for the homeless under the direction of Cheryl Alder, member of the CVHC Board of Directors and coordinator of the Mat Project. They already have orders for seven mats to make.
The Whittakers learned that sleeping on plastic mats will increase the body temperature by 30-40 degrees if sleeping outside plus they don’t absorb water. It takes 500 plastic bags to make one 6-foot-long by 3-foot-wide mat.
“These mats are also a great use of the donated bags. We acquired a loom and make the mats at the center by cutting the bags into strips to tie them together, like a long string of yarn, and assemble them into a mat,” outlined Katherine. “Thirteen young men and three leaders from the Mahogany Ridge Ward in the North Logan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently came to help us make the mats. We were amazed at how much these young boys helped by staying on task, preparing the bags and weaving the mats on the loom. While they were here, they also helped assemble individual hygiene kits.”
With so many ongoing projects, the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center has outgrown its present location. They are looking for a larger space of about 10,000 square feet.
“Agencies place orders with us. We invite people to come in to help assemble the packs to fill those orders. We are in need of a bigger area to work and to store supplies,” said Dwight. “What this work does for us personally is it helps us appreciate how blessed we are to live in this great valley, and to tap into the kindness and generosity of those who also live in Cache Valley.”
Katherine added: “Donations are also needed and always gratefully accepted and appreciated.”
Dwight, who was born in Rupert, Idaho, near Heyburn, retired in 2008, where he was a CEO of a private nonprofit corporation, Development Workshop Incorporated, training people with disabilities in Idaho Falls. Katherine Darley Whittaker, whose ancestors helped settle Wellsville, Utah, was born in Logan. When she was 3 years old, her family moved to Rupert, Idaho, where she met Dwight in junior high school. She is also now retired from her work as an Elementary and Head Start teacher along with starting her own interior design business.
There are no set hours currently at the center. Call 208-206-3270 for an appointment. Also visit their website for photos and comments about the projects and more information: cachevalleyhumanitariancenter.com