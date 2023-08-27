On Aug. 31, Cache County will join nine other counties throughout the state in a lantern tribute to honor community members lost to overdose. This photo depicts ‘A Light to Remember’ event that was held last year in Tooele County. {span} {/span}
On Aug. 31 — International Overdose Awareness Day — Cache County will join nine other counties throughout the state in a lantern tribute to honor community members lost to overdose.
The event, titled “A Light to Remember,” will be hosted by Utah State University Health Extension and community partners including Cache Coffee and More and Clear Recovery of Cache Valley. The tribute will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds.
“We want people to have a safe, comfortable place to come and think about those who have died of overdose and also other problems that have occurred with their families or among their friends,” said Tim Keady, an extension assistant professor with USU Extension who helped plan the Cache County event.
Although the first “A Light to Remember” event was held five years ago, this is its first year as a statewide event — and first year taking place in Cache County.
USU Health Extension is expanding the tribute to Utah’s rural communities through Facebook Live. A complementary “remember at home kit” is available to those who can’t attend in person.
The tribute will include music, food and training on how to use naloxone — a medication designed to reverse opioid overdose in an emergency. There will be a commemorative wall where anyone who has lost someone to overdose can post a message or photo for remembrance.
Speakers at the event will discuss overdose awareness, naloxone and personal experiences, Keady said.
“We’ll talk about overdose awareness and prevention and how far we’re coming to reduce that bias and stigma of people who suffer with substance misuse and even suicide,” Keady said.
The tribute will end with a luminary celebration where participants can decorate a luminary in honor of somebody. The luminaries will be launched into a stream near the event — followed by a statewide moment of silence.
“The most important part about this whole thing for me is to provide those that need it with hope and show them that they’re loved and cared for in our community,” Keady said.
Jennifer Peatross, a marketing specialist for USU Health Extension, said substance abuse disorders affect every kind of person — not just those who fit a stereotype. It could be your friend, a family member or somebody at work.
Raising awareness, she said, is the best way to prevent overdose.
“This has been a really healing event for a lot of them, because a lot of people have kind of suffered in silence when they’ve lost someone they love,” Peatross said. “And it’s a hard topic to discuss. To have an event like this, where we’re all coming together for the same purpose, really creates a support network.”
There are places across the state including Cache County offering free naloxone training — including the Bear River Health Department and USU. Utah pharmacists can dispense naloxone without a prescription to anyone at increased risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
“This is a really good opportunity to maybe recognize that there is a huge problem, but it doesn’t have to be that big,” Peatross said.
