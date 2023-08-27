A Light to Remember

On Aug. 31, Cache County will join nine other counties throughout the state in a lantern tribute to honor community members lost to overdose. This photo depicts ‘A Light to Remember’ event that was held last year in Tooele County. {span} {/span}

On Aug. 31 — International Overdose Awareness Day — Cache County will join nine other counties throughout the state in a lantern tribute to honor community members lost to overdose.

The event, titled “A Light to Remember,” will be hosted by Utah State University Health Extension and community partners including Cache Coffee and More and Clear Recovery of Cache Valley. The tribute will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds.


