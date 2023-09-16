Close your eyes. Imagine walking into where you live. Look around. What is the first thing you notice that is there thanks to the work of a truck driver?
Odds are, you thought of a piece of furniture. Maybe you thought of your light fixtures. Did you think about the cement you walked on to get into your residence? What about the doorknob you used to open your door?
Mike Pressley, the chief operating officer for Sharp Transportation in Wellsville, said individuals can thank truck drivers for almost everything they own and use — the roads they drive on, the food they eat, even the grass in their yards.
“Every single thing we touch gets hauled by a truck,” Pressley said. “People don’t realize the impact that trucking has on the United States. Every time you drive down the road and you get upset at a driver because he’s going too slow or moved over — they’re carrying something you need.”
Today marks the last day of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week — where the entire trucking industry celebrates the millions of drivers who deliver goods across the country.
There are hundreds of things truckers at Sharp do for the Cache Valley community that go unnoticed, Pressley said. Not only do truck drivers provide most of the goods used in the average person’s daily life, they also spend hours of their time honoring the country’s Veterans.
This week, Sharp has provided t-shirts, lunch, gifts and other prizes to their truck drivers. Pressley said he hopes community members spend more time thinking about the people who help carry the community.
“We need to appreciate the drivers that sometimes aren’t fully appreciated by society,” Pressley said.
Sharp’s Operation Manager Kevin Boydstun said National Truck Driver Awareness Week is important as being a truck driver is no easy gig. A former driver himself, Boydstun said drivers constantly are thrown into new environments and spend days alone in their trucks.
The week is important to remind community members, and the drivers themselves, they are more than just a truck number, Boydstun said.
“There’s a person behind the steering wheel,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Sharp’s truck drivers also spend time driving to commemorate fallen Veterans. Drivers at Sharp who are Veterans themself get to help transport a self-contained museum in a 53-foot trailer filled with memorabilia for the Vietnam War called “The Wall that Heals.”
The Wall that Heals is a mobile education center owned by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund that truck drivers take throughout the country to educate individuals and honor Veterans.
“It gives the drivers the privilege of helping their fallen,” Boydstun said.
Sharp truck drivers also participate in “Wreaths Across America” — an initiative to honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom. Each year, the organization makes two to three million wreaths to be placed on Veteran graves throughout the country, including Arlington National Cemetery.
Truck drivers for Sharp, and hundreds of other transportation services, deliver these wreaths to cemeteries across the country where volunteers then place them on graves, usually a couple of days before Christmas. This year, wreaths will be placed on graves on Dec. 16.
“It helps people remember how our country started and who’s fought and defended for it,” Boydstun said. “It’s important to bring these people to people’s front of mind every now and again.”
Courtney George, the manager of transportation and industry relations for Wreaths Across America who makes sure the millions of wreaths get delivered, said it is an honor to be able to help commemorate fallen Veterans.
George, who has had many experiences that have increased her understanding and appreciation of Veterans, said she has a passion for educating others. According to her, Wreaths Across America’s motto is to “remember those who served, honor those who are no longer with us and teach the next generation that freedom isn’t always free.”
“This is a chance to help families heal,” she said.
When volunteers place the wreath on the headstones, George said they are asked to say the Veterans name out loud. This is because of the Banksy saying, “they say you die twice. One time when you stop breathing and a second time, a bit later on, when somebody says your name for the last time.”
She said it has been healing for Veteran truck drivers to be able to participate in this initiative.
“It’s a load of respect that Sharp hauls,” George said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.