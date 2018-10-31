A family with local roots is ready to open a new chapter of Hyrum history with the sale of “The House That Eggs Built.”
With its red brick, its circular tower and its wraparound porch, the mansion is well known in town. For nearly 60 years, it was the residence of Ted Kindred, until the local historian died in 2017. It’s hard to sell a home with so many memories, but without Ted and his wife, Patricia, it just isn’t the same, according to daughter Becky Kindred.
House history
Egg magnate Soren Hanson began construction on the house in 1905, and it was finished two years later.
It would go through various owners, and by the early ‘60s it had been converted into four apartments.
Ted Kindred, who moved to Utah from Iowa to work at Thiokol, took an interest in the home and persuaded Maude Liljenquist to sell it to him. Over the next several years, he and his Patricia restored the building closer to the way it was when it was built.
The Kindreds were always interested in antiques, and some of the antique furniture they lived with will be sold with the house.
The house is listed for just over $560,000. It’s believed that Soren Hanson built the home for about $30,000 — more than $800,000 in 2018 dollars.
Ever the champion of local history, Ted Kindred got the house placed on the National Register of Historic Places — something he also accomplished for Elite Hall and other buildings in downtown Hyrum.
Museum donations
That’s not to say it was a simple task for his family to go through Ted’s sizable historical collection after his death. His family has donated boxes and boxes of historical books, documents and artifacts to the Hyrum Museum, Cropper said. She’s been flabbergasted by the sheer amount of research Ted did in his lifetime.
“The Ted Kindred Collection, which contains several papers, photographs and other memorabilia relating to early settlers of South Cache, will be available for family history research and other community research sometime in the next year,” Cropper wrote in an email.
Likewise, Museum Director Jammi Van Huss said she’s pleased that Ted’s family has honored his wishes and donated so much of his collection to the museum.
“Ted spent a remarkable amount of time and effort collecting papers and other ephemera that tell the stories of our community’s history,” Van Huss said. “He often told me that it was very important to him that the collection remain whole and accessible to the public.”
Cropper said she’s particularly impressed by the work Kindred did to document the lives of people in the valley — especially given that he wasn’t a Utah native, himself.
“He was mailing people and writing letters to people all over that he didn’t know at all,” she said. “And people not just in Utah, people all over, like in California, who maybe had ancestors from here.”
Hallmarks
The people who came before left their marks — Soren Hanson’s initials are inscribed in the keystone of the balcony’s sandstone arch. The Kindred children’s handprints and initials are on the cement basement floor the family poured. Liljenquist children Gorman and Charlene signed their handprints in the concrete of the back porch in 1935.
Other hallmarks are less permanent — one of the Kindreds loved the “Star Wars” films growing up, and part of the basement brick wall supporting the bay windows has been covered in the buttons, switches and dials of a make-believe spaceship control panel.
The house is full of other childhood memories. A closet from the kitchen goes from under the stairs and also connects to the front hall.
“That was fun, because it was like the closet to Narnia, because it actually had stuff hanging in it,” said Sheena Kindred, Becky’s daughter.
The kids would run up and down the narrow back steps rather than the wide front staircase with its imposing pier mirror on the landing.
“There’s a lot of stories about sliding up and down the stairs in a sleeping bag,” Becky said.
Much of the fun included Ted Kindred, himself.
Sheena said he liked to play tricks to scare the grandkids.
“He kept some canned goods down here (in the pantry), too, and he would say, ‘Hey, run down and grab a can of soup for me in a few minutes,’” Sheena said. “And so we’d be playing, and then we’d come down to go get it, and you’d get your hand on the knob and he’d pop out. It was pretty funny.”
Kindred spirit
Ted Kindred was always making friends. A Herald Journal article from 2013 quotes fellow Cache Valley Historical Society member Jean Pugmire as saying that “if Ted is around, everyone gathers around Ted.”
“It doesn’t take long,” Pugmire said. “He just draws you to him.”
The Kindreds entertained visitors in their house often. Becky remembers parties for international students at USU.
“They’d have students from India, students from South America,” Becky said. “So then the party would be more about their culture.”
They’d have meals from students’ home countries, and students would bring records to play.
“And so when we were all kids, the exposure was great to see all these different cultures,” Becky said.
Local folklore
The house occupies a unique place in Hyrum residents’ minds and memories, said Hyrum Museum Curator Elisabeth Cropper.
“There’s folklore surrounding the house,” Cropper said. “Tons of people claim to have been born in the tower, in the top.”
The Kindreds have had to padlock the gates to keep people from wandering onto the grounds.
Becky said she understands the interest, though it could be inconvenient when people didn’t understand that it’s still an actual residence.
The Kindreds would show Soren Hanson’s descendants around during family reunions, however.
“It’s a historic (site), for right here in Hyrum,” Becky said. “And a lot of people have the story — well, I babysat there, or my grandmother lived there when she first got married, or so-and-so was born there.”
When asked if she’d like to return occasionally with family to see the house, Becky said she thinks not.
“No, I think I’ll move on,” Becky said. “I think it’s important that somebody else starts their history for their family here. Has a story. Because I imagine it will still be standing in another 60 years.”