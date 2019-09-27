On Sept. 9 The Herald Journal announced that we will begin publishing three print editions per week (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday) and delivering via same-day mail beginning with the Tuesday, Oct, 8, edition. The feedback from readers has been varied and passionate. We’ve received declarations of support, some subscribers switching to a digital-only subscription, some frustrations, and some people happy with the change to mail delivery. The overriding theme is that, whether we like it or not, change is inevitable.
This is a shift to match how people are reading our content every day. Our reporters will continue to publish daily news articles online. All subscriptions to The Herald Journal will include full access to the latest breaking news through our website, app, and the e-edition of the paper through hjnews.com. The print newspaper will still include the latest news and updates from the in-between news cycles, and the coupons and obituaries you are accustomed to. Comics, puzzles, and horoscopes will publish with the current and next day included. For example, the Tuesday edition will have the puzzles for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The Saturday “Weekend Edition” covers Saturday through Monday.
With the reduction in print delivery, even though subscribers will continue to have access to content online seven days a week, print subscribers will see a reduction in their subscription rate. This decrease will go into effect on Oct. 7, extending current subscribers’ expiration dates. Renewal notices received after that date will reflect the new adjusted rate.
As we get closer to the first mailed edition, there are a couple of things we need from our subscribers. If you use a PO Box to receive mail, please email your name, mailing address, and phone number to subscribers@hjnews.com. We can also add you to our email list so you can receive breaking news updates, a link to the e-edition, obituaries, and more.
If you would like to receive email alerts, go to hjnews.com/newsletter/signup.
I want to thank our newspaper carriers for their hard work over the years. In my article on Sept. 9, I said that “Many of our readers have experienced delivery challenges resulting from high turnover in our carrier force, due in part to the low unemployment rate in the valley.” To be clear, the problem we are correcting is with maintaining a full carrier force, not with the individual carriers. Many subscribers have called in the past couple of weeks to praise their carriers yet understand the move since others haven’t experienced the same consistent service that they have enjoyed.
And to our subscribers, thank you again for your continued trust and support. Our team at the Herald Journal will continue to work hard every day to bring you the news and features that you count on from your local paper.
Those with questions or concerns can reach me at 435-383-2148 or by email at bkenfield@hjnews.com.