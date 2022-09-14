pridge flags logan

Andrea Sinfield speaks to the Logan School District Board of Education about the issue of Pride flags being displayed in classrooms, during a meeting on Tuesday. Sinfield displayed artwork of rainbows that her child created, showing how they changed this year.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Logan City School District Board of Education Meeting, community members discussed their thoughts on whether teachers should be permitted to display certain symbols or flags in schools. The conversation focused heavily on pride flags in the classroom. 

Jay Bates Domenech, the president of Logan High’s Gay-Straight Alliance, was the first to address the issue during the commentary, identifying themself as a queer individual.

