A celebration of the 150th anniversary of English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ birth may seem to promise a somewhat stuffy affair, but Craig Jessop, director and conductor at the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra, says it will be anything but.
“There'll be something for everyone in the concert. I think it'll be highly entertaining. It will be a sonic feast,” he said. “There'll be elements of fun and just pure serenity in a fairly noisy, loud world.”
“Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Great English Mystic,” set to be performed by the AFCO on Saturday night, will feature a full range of Vaughan Williams’ works.
Beyond just being an enjoyable performance, Jessop said, Vaughan Williams’ music has deep ties to Cache Valley — perhaps more cultural and aesthetic than literal.
As explained by Jessop, Vaughan Williams was particularly English, traveling the countryside with friend and fellow composer Gustav Holst, collecting English folk songs for preservation. He volunteered during World War I, driving ambulance wagons. His music was performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 — and again 69 years later at her funeral.
“He just engaged in the whole cultural life of England,” Jessop said. “Remarkable man.”
One of the major nationalist composers of the 19th and 20th centuries, Vaughan Williams mined the musical past of England, from medieval to folk, incorporating them into his works. Encyclopedia Britannica describes his as “a musical style at once highly personal and deeply English.”
This overwhelming Englishness, Jessop said, may imbue the compositions with a more personal connection for some.
“I must say, because I'm of English descent I have a very special affinity and tie to this music,” he said.
Jessop is in common company in Utah, which has the highest proportion of English descendants in the United States, estimated by the 2022 census at a little less than 25% of the state.
Beyond the Cache Valley’s genealogical connections, there’s also an aesthetic element appealing to local sensibilities. A number of Vaughan Williams’ works celebrate and evoke the pastoral nature of England, an attribute many consider to be a unique and intrinsic quality of life here in Cache Valley.
Saturday’s performance aptly focuses on the composer’s choral orchestral works, but also includes Vaughan Williams’ “Lark Ascending,” which features a prominent violin solo.
“You will feel you’re out in the fields of Cache Valley and watching the larks soar above your head,” Jessop said. “It’s very, very pastoral.”
As Jessop describes, Vaughan Williams was simultaneously a singular and common man, unique in his body of work while never losing sight of his community.
“He speaks to the people, he loved the people, he didn't live in an ivory tower,” he said. “He rolled up his sleeves and got to work, and wrote for all kinds of ensembles.”
For those looking to dive deeper into Vaughan Williams’ life and work, the sesquicentennial celebration will also feature a lecture from scholar Eric Saylor immediately prior to the show. Saylor, a Drake University professor of music history and author of books on both Vaughan Williams and English pastoral music, will explore the composer’s choral music.
“Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Great English Mystic” will be performed on Saturday in the Daines Concert Hall in Logan at 7 p.m., with the pre-show lecture beginning at 6:30. Tickets and more information can be found at americanfestivalchorus.org.
