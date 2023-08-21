AAA Utah, in an announcement on Monday, said it is already looking ahead to September’s upcoming holiday.
With more people planning to take advantage of the three-day Labor Day weekend — Sept. 2-4 — the organization said it expects a 5% increase of roadside assistance — or helping more than 340,000 drivers.
In short, it wants Utah drivers to take precautions before they hit the road for their travel destinations. That means keeping up with vehicle maintenance.
“Regular vehicle maintenance can help drivers avoid a breakdown while also extending the life of a vehicle,” Julian Paredes, spokesperson for AAA Utah said in a statement. “A pre-trip inspection can give drivers extra peace of mind before a road trip.”
AAA Utah recommends drivers receive or conduct a pre-trip inspection that:
Thoroughly inspects battery cables, clamps and terminals for cracks or signs of corrosion.
Inspects belts and hoses for cracks, bulges and excessive wear; and
Ensures tires are inflated to their recommended pressure and assess for bulges and uneven tread wear.
When approaching an incident where tow providers, police, firefighters or emergency medical service crews are working on the roadside, AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over.
“Move Over laws require motorists to move over one lane or slow down when safe to do so,” reads information from the organization.
To protect those working or experiencing a roadside emergency this Labor Day weekend, AAA Utah encourages drivers to:
Stay fully alert and avoid distractions while driving.
Exercise heightened caution when encountering emergency vehicles, tow trucks or disabled vehicles on the roadside.
Slow down or move over a lane away from people and vehicles stranded on the side of the road.
“Many drivers do not fully grasp the danger faced by those working or stranded on roads and highways,” Paredes said. “If you see something, anything, on the shoulder ahead, slow down and move over, every vehicle, every time.”
