On a regular day, when a global pandemic isn’t uprooting normal routines and sparking panic, Ceci Ly experiences anxiety. Now, as COVID-19 affects her almost every waking hour, she tries to navigate how to maintain good mental health.
This is something that many people are confronting daily, either for the first time or in addition to pre-existing challenges. Many services around the valley have transitioned to online or other formats to help people during this uniquely stressing time.
Ly is a USU student and works locally as a medical assistant. Her only escape from what is going on in the world right now is when she dives into a book or TV show and pretends to forget about everything else.
“I feel like I have felt the world hurting,” Ly said. “It sucks because I feel like I can be anxious for no reason at all and my only explanation is that the world is messed up. I have to know that is enough of a reason.”
It can be hard to figure out what helps, but Ly said she is grateful that people can learn more about how to handle it through telehealth options.
Intermountain Healthcare launched a free community call-in resource on April 9 to help support patients, clinicians and the public who are seeking to address emotional health concerns.
According to the press release, the hotline is free and available every day 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 833-442-2211.
The Emotional Health Relief Hotline connects callers with a trained care coordinator who can provide appropriate self-care tools, peer support, treatment options, crisis resources, and more. The team of care coordinators includes navigators from Intermountain’s Behavioral Health Clinical Program and trained caregivers from the health system’s COVID-19 call center.
“At a time when distress and uncertainty are part of our common experience, it can be difficult to find strong emotional footing,” stated Intermountain Healthcare Community Health Director Morissa Henn in the press release. “These coordinated resources and caring teams can help bolster the mental well-being of our families, colleagues, and community.”
The press release also mentioned that access to mental and emotional support is as important as access to reliable medical information about COVID-19.
The Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services at USU has also made rapid adjustments to the way they provide services to the community.
The Sorenson Legacy Foundation Center for Clinical Excellence now has all services available via telehealth. This includes behavior support services, speech and language, housing and financial counseling, pediatric feeding and swallowing services, psychiatry and psychology.
The ACT Guide, an online, self-guided mental health app, is also available to USU students for free. It is $10 for the general public.
The college has also transferred the many other services they offer online as well.
“Although difficult, this crisis has created many opportunities to serve the Cache Valley community. We have been incredibly touched to see the service, connection, and kindness coming from our college,” said Dr. Beth Foley, the dean of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services. “I am constantly amazed by how our service providers are finding ways to deliver important services to our community during these unprecedented times.”
Ly said she has talked to a few of her friends who are also experiencing stress and anxiety because of the pandemic, and she said everyone has different reactions and different coping mechanisms, which is why it is so important to explore different resources.
“It really helps me to distract myself for enough time so I am able to find peace, whether I am meditating or cleaning,” Ly said.
She also said it has been important for her to know the difference between toxic positivity and validation as she navigates this chapter of her mental health journey.
“It can be hard when people tell me to just be grateful that I am not sick or that I shouldn’t worry because everything will be normal again,” Ly said. “It is OK to say that this is hard and we can be grateful for what we have and sad for what we don’t. It is OK to say that it might not be normal for a little while, but we will get there together.”
The ACT Guide can be accessed at scce.usu.edu/services/act-guide/.
For more student resources offered during this time, go to cehs.usu.edu/covid-19.
To find out more about the Emotional Health Relief Hotline, go to intermountainhealthcare.org/blogs/topics/covid-19/2020/04/free-emotional-health-relief-hotline/.