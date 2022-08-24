Moab flood

A large dirt mound is shown in the parking lot of Gloria's Cafe in Moab after a flash flood tore through the area on Sunday2.

 Courtesy Jesse Vallantine

Two days after a “100-year flood,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties, allowing the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed, a news release stated.

“We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah,” Cox said in a statement Tuesday evening. “State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild. We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously.”

