Two days after a “100-year flood,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties, allowing the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed, a news release stated.
“We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah,” Cox said in a statement Tuesday evening. “State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild. We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously.”
The governor also mourned the death of a 29-year-old Arizona woman who was found dead in Zion National Park, within Washington County, on Monday after being swept up in a flash flood on Friday.
Flooding late Saturday tore through downtown Moab, dragging mud and debris into some businesses and homes. The mayor of the city on Tuesday afternoon said she and city officials were “quite worried” about the possibility of more rain this weekend.
Knowing that more intense thunderstorms and flash flooding events are the “trend of the future,” Mayor Joette Langianese said, the city also is going to start discussing how to prevent another similar disaster.
The flooding Saturday was concentrated near Center Street and Main Street in Moab, after between 1 and 1½ inches of rain fell in the area. Between 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., nearly an inch fell in a 20-minute span.
