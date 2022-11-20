Support Local Journalism

On Saturday, the folks at Aggie Blue Bikes held their annual “Cranksgiving” alleycat race to gather food and other necessities for Cache Community Food Pantry.

This year’s race was “one of the coldest” the bike shop had seen, according to Aggie Blue Bikes Program Coordinator Avery Cronyn, but still well-attended compared past years. Around a dozen cyclists lined up for the brisk morning race for a chance to win prizes including patch kits, tire levers and stickers.


