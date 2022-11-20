On Saturday, the folks at Aggie Blue Bikes held their annual “Cranksgiving” alleycat race to gather food and other necessities for Cache Community Food Pantry.
This year’s race was “one of the coldest” the bike shop had seen, according to Aggie Blue Bikes Program Coordinator Avery Cronyn, but still well-attended compared past years. Around a dozen cyclists lined up for the brisk morning race for a chance to win prizes including patch kits, tire levers and stickers.
“Happy Cranksgiving,” Cronyn said, with a wave of his arm to start the race. “Roll out!”
Cronyn described an alleycat race as an informal competition resembling a scavenger hunt on bikes. Racers are provided a “manifesto” with a series of clues leading to checkpoint locations, though some alleycat races provide the locations outright. Sometimes racers will have to participate in an activity once they arrive at the location — like a round of trivia or a ring toss — and other times racers take a selfie or are given a memento to prove they made the checkpoint.
“An alleycat is a lot more, kind of, freeform,” Cronyn said. “They’re usually held by smaller bike shops, and clubs and organizations. … The whole idea is that it’s supposed to be a bike race that’s fun for people who aren’t necessarily interested in racing.”
Cronyn’s race had riders going to four locally grocery stores to purchase items for the food pantry. Different items were worth different points, Cronyn said, based largely on how easily the item could be carted around on a bicycle.
“The problem with that,” Cronyn said, “is a lot of our participants are college students, so they’re not necessarily flush with cash.”
Cronyn said he hoped to operate this year’s race like a food drive, with racers setting up shop outside of grocery stores to garner donations, so the race wouldn’t be cost prohibitive for riders. But, according to Cronyn, many stores were unwilling to participate as other food drives had already been established at their locations.
“Next year, I’m going to try to go after it a lot harder and earlier,” Cronyn said.
Nolan Zigler, a bike mechanic at Aggie Blue Bikes and a race participant, said the race provided an opportunity to ride while also giving to a “greater purpose.” He said he carried roughly 10 pounds of food during the race and his team of cyclists contributed 52 pounds total.
Cronyn said 192 pounds of food was donated during Saturday’s event. For Cronyn, the race provides a fun way for people contribute to their communities.
“A lot of people are really interested in giving back,” Cronyn said, explaining some people may not know how to go about gathering donations or volunteering. “This is a cool way for people to get involved with the community and feel like they’re making a difference. And also be, you know, riding their bikes around and, you know, have potential to win some cool prizes.”
Aggie Blue Bikes is located on Utah State University’s campus between the Fieldhouse and the Military Science building on Aggie Bull-evard. For more information, visit usu.edu/abb.
