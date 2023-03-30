The Aggie Chocolate Factory has begun roasting a rare, albino cocoa bean that will be made into a brand-new flavor of chocolate.
On Monday, Utah State University’s College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences announced the arrival of the unique Catongo cocoa bean at the Aggie Chocolate Factory. According to the announcement, these beans of the Forastero variety, sourced from Fazenda Santa Teresa in Bahia, Brazil, will soon be processed into premium 70% cacao chocolate bars that “showcase the bean’s distinctive flavor profile.”
“It’s really good,” said Steve Bernet, the manager at the Aggie Chocolate Factory. “It’s quite soft for being 70% dark chocolate, and it tastes quite a bit milder. I almost thought it maybe was milk chocolate. It’s really unique.”
The Aggie Chocolate Factory, according to the announcement, is one of the first chocolate factories in the United States to have the opportunity to process this bean known to be “visually striking white” because of its unique albino genetics. According to the announcement, the bean’s flavor profile is marked by low acidity, citrus notes, nutty undertones and subtle hints of spices that make a “one-of-a-kind chocolate experience.”
The Aggie Chocolate Factory gets to work with this unusual cocoa bean through a collaboration with Fulbright Visiting Scholar at the Aggie Chocolate Factory Luciana Monterio, who works at Brazil-based chocolate manufacturing company Ara Cacao. According to the announcement, Ara Cacao does research and development focused on creating chocolate with particular attention to distinct flavor notes from its place of origin.
Monterio is an expert in Brazil and the cocoa industry, Bernet said. According to him, she works with small farmers in Brazil to help them improve their cocoa bean crop to ultimately generate more value for their farms. Her close relationships to these farmers, said Bernet, is the reason why the Aggie Chocolate Factory is now working with this unique bean.
“She’s transferring a lot of her knowledge to us,” Bernet said. “She has a direct relationship with this particular farm, which is a fairly small farm near Barra do Rocha, Brazil.”
The arrival of the Catongo cocoa bean is part of Utah State’s commitment to “exploring and promoting the diversity of the chocolate world,” said the announcement.
“The Aggie Chocolate Factory prides itself on supporting sustainable and ethical cocoa farming practices,” said the announcement, “and the Catongo bean is no exception.”
The farm from which the albino beans are sourced, Fazenda Santa Teresa, practices a traditional cabruca agroforestry system, according to the announcement, in which farmers plant cacao trees and other crops without clearing forests, preserving native trees and promoting biodiversity.
“The support we receive from the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences helps put us on the leading edge of craft chocolate research and manufacturing and gives our students unique opportunities,” said USU food scientist and professor, Silvana Martini.
According to Bernet, the new Brazilian chocolate will be available shortly, after the Aggie Chocolate Factory team does tests to identify the flavor notes to put on the packaging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.