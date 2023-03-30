Cacao pod
Photo courtesy of the Utah State University

The Aggie Chocolate Factory has begun roasting a rare, albino cocoa bean that will be made into a brand-new flavor of chocolate.

On Monday, Utah State University’s College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences announced the arrival of the unique Catongo cocoa bean at the Aggie Chocolate Factory. According to the announcement, these beans of the Forastero variety, sourced from Fazenda Santa Teresa in Bahia, Brazil, will soon be processed into premium 70% cacao chocolate bars that “showcase the bean’s distinctive flavor profile.”


