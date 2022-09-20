Blake Anderson video 2

Utah State University head football coach Blake Anderson discusses his son's suicide in a video posted by Aggie athletics on Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Many Aggie fans were aware that head football coach Blake Anderson lost his son to suicide last winter, but the coach had never spoken publicly about the family tragedy.

On Monday, Anderson shared his son’s story and his own grief in a video shared by Utah State University athletics as part of his team’s plan to dedicate this week’s home football game against UNLV to mental health awareness.

Tags

Charlie McCollum is the managing editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at cmccollum@hjnews.com or 435-792-7220.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you