The emotional seven-minute video quickly gained attention across the state and nation, including a writeup on the website of Sports Illustrated, and the coach is being saluted by mental health professionals for giving voice to a topic that is often kept quiet in families.
“I’m probably not that much different than most guys my age, athletes especially, who grew up in a time and an era when as a man you didn’t show that you were hurting, you didn’t show that you had pain and you didn’t cry,” Anderson said on the video. “It was the get up, dust yourself off, tape it up, get back to work sort of mentality. Unfortunately, I probably spent most of my life as a father and as a coach teaching my kids the same way.”
He went on to describe how he and his family — with little knowledge about mental health and dealing with grief — tried their best to cope with a cancer diagnosis for his wife, Wendy, six years ago, which eventually led to her death in 2019.
“Grief set in in our family in a way we’d never seen before. We didn’t really know what to do with it, and so we leaned on Christ, our faith in him, we leaned on the people around us … and honestly took the same approach of you get up, you dust off and put one foot in front of the other,” Anderson said.
Wendy Anderson’s passing was followed a year later by a cancer diagnosis for Blake’s brother, who the coach’s son, Cason, was especially close to and had moved to Austin, Texas, to work with.
Fighting back tears, Anderson then recounted how, despite never letting on he was depressed, Cason one night six months ago took his own life.
“Questions were all that were left. Why didn’t I see it? How could I have helped? What could I have done? I mean he never let any of us know. There were no red flags, there were no warning signs. He always made sure to tell you he was OK,” Anderson said.
The video ends with an appeal from Anderson for anyone feeling depressed to not hold it inside: “If you are hurting, if you are dealing with dark thoughts, if you are depressed, if you are dealing with grief so heavy that you don’t know what to do with it, please reach out, There are people around you that want to help you.”
Anderson said the team this week will share other testimonials as part of their focus on mental health, carried out in conjunction with Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.