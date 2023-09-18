Utah State University’s Aggie Ice Cream is opening a second location this week on Friday, Sept. 22 with a grand opening celebration. The new location’s address is 1111 N. 800 East in Logan — USU’s Blue Square student housing.
The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a party until 7 p.m. At the celebration, guests can enjoy a $1 discount from all menu items, face painting, balloon animals, giveaways, ice cream eating contests for all ages and other activities, according to a press release from the university's department of Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Sciences.
In addition to the event activities, the first guest in line at the new store will receive a $500 gift card to Aggie Ice Cream, and the first 100 guests will receive a commemorative cow bell.
The decision to open a second location was influenced by how busy the current one is. According to Bridgett Liberty, manager of Aggie Ice Cream, the second location will help alleviate both the stress on staff as well as the lines for customers.
Liberty said she believes sharing a building will help bring in customers to both locations.
Another reason the new location was chosen was due to being in one of USU’s student housing complexes, allowing the new store to be more student-centric in location compared to the original, Liberty said.
According to its website, Aggie Ice Cream has been “Making famous Aggie Ice Cream from the cow to the cone since 1888! Part of USU's Department of Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Sciences where food science students gain real-world experience in dairy production with delicious results."
Aggie Ice Cream offers over 25 flavors, and according to Liberty, “There will be some new flavors coming out soon, come in and check them out."
