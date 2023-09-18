hjnstock-Your News Now

Utah State University’s Aggie Ice Cream is opening a second location this week on Friday, Sept. 22 with a grand opening celebration. The new location’s address is 1111 N. 800 East in Logan — USU’s Blue Square student housing. 

The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a party until 7 p.m. At the celebration, guests can enjoy a $1 discount from all menu items, face painting, balloon animals, giveaways, ice cream eating contests for all ages and other activities, according to a press release from the university's department of Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Sciences. 


