Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – When the Aggie men’s basketball team took to the court at Golden 1 Center to practice Wednesday in preparation for its upcoming game in the NCAA Tournament, there was some familiar music to greet them.

And it wasn’t some sort of soundtrack blaring over the sound system. It was the Utah State pep band, and they brought their normal enthusiasm to the 40-minute workout that was open to the public.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.