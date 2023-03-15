SACRAMENTO, Calif. – When the Aggie men’s basketball team took to the court at Golden 1 Center to practice Wednesday in preparation for its upcoming game in the NCAA Tournament, there was some familiar music to greet them.
And it wasn’t some sort of soundtrack blaring over the sound system. It was the Utah State pep band, and they brought their normal enthusiasm to the 40-minute workout that was open to the public.
“We are here (in Sacramento), were invited by the NCAA and the basketball team said they wanted us here,” said Lane Weaver, the director of athletics bands at USU. “It gives us a little release today and a chance to be involved just a little bit more.”
Of course, they opened the practice and closed it by playing the Scotsman and the alma mater. In between there were plenty of other songs played.
“We always want to play things that the crowd knows, can enjoy and be a part of,” Weaver said. “That’s how we program our playlist. We do that for football as well. Some bands play for the band, we play for the crowd.”
Utah State is in California to play in the NCAA Tournament for the 23rd time in school history. The Aggies are seeded 10th in the South Region and will face seventh-seeded Missouri. The game will be played on Thursday at 11:40 a.m. MT and will be televised on TNT.
For baritone player Stanley Ogden, who is from Meeteetse, Wyoming, and has been part of the band for four years and is the student conductor, going to the NCAA Tournament was a no-brainer.
“I’m a big sports fan and have done the marching band as well,” Ogden said. “... Many of us have been together for two, three and four years. We have fun with the songs. We remember the shows we do with some of the songs from football and bring it over to basketball. We have the same fun dance moves and motions. It makes for a fun time.”
Nick Welch has also been playing with the band for four years and is the low brass leader and assistant student director. The trombone player from Monument, Colorado, was a high school athlete and never got to play music at sporting events. Now he knows what he was missing out on.
“I got to college, met Dr. Weaver and he told me about how great the athletic bands are here,” Welch said. “I’m super passionate about Aggie sports, football and basketball, so I thought this would be a great opportunity to play music and support my team.”
With the Aggies having a successful season on the hardwood, Welch has enjoyed being in the band and going to all of the home games, the conference tournament and now the Big Dance.
“It was amazing to see how the basketball team pulled it together at the end to secure their spot here in the field,” Welch said. “It was nice to have some great home wins against some top teams in the Mountain West. It’s been an exciting season.”
Daniel Estes, who is from Herriman, has a last name very familiar with Aggie basketball fans. He is related to the All-American Wayne Estes, but through his mother’s side. Estes has been at USU for three years and is in his second year as a pep band member.
“It’s so much fun,” said Estes, who plays the alto saxophone. “This is a way to get involved with school spirit that I normally wouldn’t. I’m not super into sports normally, but having the opportunity to go and do something that I enjoy, which is playing saxophone and still supporting our teams. … I have found that I enjoy it more than I thought I would. It’s been phenomenal.”
Band members commit at the beginning of the sports season with some substitute players filling in when needed. Weaver said it’s not difficult finding members.
“What is difficult is dealing with class schedules and all the other things that go on with students,” Weaver said. “These students all play in multiple ensembles. When they are here, they are taking time away from other ensembles. That’s the biggest challenge.”
There are some limits by the NCAA for the number of members a band can have. It is 29, which the band formats its group around for most of the season.
“You try and balance the group based on that 29,” Weaver said. “If we had 29 clarinet players that would be like trying to play football with 29 wide receivers. It doesn’t work so well.”
Weaver, who is an Aggie himself graduating in the 90’s, worked at Notre Dame and Kentucky before returning to Logan. He was at Notre Dame in 2001 when the women’s basketball team won the national title. He has been working with pep bands for about 25 years and has been to a number of NCAA Tournaments.
“You have to have fun,” Weaver said. “The students I get to work with are great. The best part of my day is when I get to spend time with the students, teaching and learning and making music together. It’s an amazing thing to make music for a living.”
Weaver, who can really get into the home games at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, said you kind of have to be a sports fan in his position.
“This is part of what I do,” Weaver said. “I do as much indoor music as I do with basketball and football. Look, I’m an Aggie. I got my degree there, met my wife there, born in Logan and raised in Idaho. Utah State means a lot to me personally.”
Weaver and members of the band were all optimistic of the Aggies’ chances of winning Thursday and advancing to the second round.
“I think we’ve got a good chance,” Weaver said. “I think it will be who has the shot falling and maybe a couple of 50-50 balls going the right way. I think we are matched up pretty good. It’s been a while since we’ve won one. Best of luck to the Aggies and we are going to do what we need to do to contribute to it.”
“I think we have a pretty good chance,” Ogden said. “We all know that (guard) Steven Ashworth likes to get the crowd hyped and that hypes our band. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”
The Aggies last won an NCAA Tournament game in 2001, but that doesn’t damper the enthusiasm from the band members.
“I’m giving them (Aggies) a pretty good chance,” Welch said. “I think if there is any team to win a game in March Madness, it’s this team this year. I like our odds. I like how our offense stacks up against their defense. As soon as Steven Ashworth starts pumping his arms, they (Tigers) are done for.”
“Without having a lot of experience in interpreting statistics, I think our chances are pretty good,” Estes said. “We have a solid team this year. When they start communicating and working together, they are almost unstoppable. I will be going crazy with everyone else tomorrow.”
