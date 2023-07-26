planned parenthood

A poster hangs in the lobby of Planned Parenthood in Logan.

Cache Valley’s Planned Parenthood Logan Health Center is reopening on July 27 — ahead of the original date of Aug. 1.

The temporary closure was due to a lack of staff after the center’s clinician resigned and a new one was being trained.


