Cache Valley’s Planned Parenthood Logan Health Center is reopening on July 27 — ahead of the original date of Aug. 1.
The temporary closure was due to a lack of staff after the center’s clinician resigned and a new one was being trained.
There is now a new clinician, manager and an extra clinic assistant, according to Kathryn Boyd, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
“This had everything to do with the clinician who left her position for another one. You can't staff a clinic without having people on the ground,” Boyd said. “We want to make sure when we get folks out on the ground they are trained and ready to go.”
Boyd said Planned Parenthood has been facing pandemic related issues similar to health care providers across the country — employees are leaving health care all together.
She said it took time to find the right fit in a clinician and manager for the Logan health center and train them.
“We are ahead of schedule. I wanted to over deliver, and we did that,” Boyd said.
The Logan health center will offer all the same services as previously available. She said it has a great team ready to go and excited to reach those who need care.
“While it is disappointing we actually had to close, which is the last thing I think anyone wanted to do, it was understandable,” Boyd said. “While we tried to reach our patients in as many ways as possible, that was still a challenge. I think folks have had to get creative in seeking care, which is a testament to the importance of having additional options in Northern Utah for people to access care.”
The announcement of the Logan health center’s temporary closure was on the Planned Parenthood Logan website, social media and Planned Parenthood Logan’s community partners were informed. Online appointments were not available, and website users were prompted to call for additional information.
“The only other thing that I can think of having done was to maybe mail a letter to every single client that had been a patient of ours in the past three years,” Boyd said. “However, we take confidentiality very seriously and tend to only send mail when it is absolutely necessary. If we can’t get ahold of someone about a lab test, we send a letter. Without being intrusive, we really tried to think of all the ways we could get the messaging out.”
Planned Parenthood Utah is in strategic planning phases of expanding access to telehealth for all services in Logan, Ogden and St. George, Boyd said.
“We hold a commitment to these communities, particularly rural access. Places like St George, places like Logan and everywhere in-between really hold a key to that access. I can’t even begin to tell you the commitment we have,” she said.
The Logan health center provides primary care, patient education, pregnancy testing and services, STD testing, treatment and vaccines, men’s health services, women’s services, HIV services, emergency contraception, birth control, abortion referral, abortion services and transgender hormone therapy.
“We are so much more than abortion care,” Boyd said.
“Abortion is the headline grabber, and it is what people who want to make a splash gravitate to. In reality, it is such a small percentage of the entire work we do as an organization. Our mission is so much more than just providing abortions, it is about giving people the power to take control of their own health care, however that looks for them,” Boyd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.