Emergency crews have respond to downed aircraft in the Mendon area and are attending to at least one individual injured in the crash who is reported to be unconscious.

Emergency radio traffic indicates the craft went down in a field near 2831 S. State Road 23. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, and witnesses at the scene are being interviewed.

The Herald Journal will provide an update on the situation when more information is available.

