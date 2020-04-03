Finding simple household goods such as toilet paper and antibacterial wipes has been a challenge for residents of Cache Valley since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alpine Church, a nondenominational Christian church located throughout Northern Utah, is doing what it can to help. Through its “mobile pantry” program, the church will be providing relief bags consisting of household items to local residents in need this Sunday at 5 p.m.
These relief bags will be available at Alpine Church’s Logan campus, which is located at 395 S. Main St. To account for social distancing, those who pick up the relief bags won’t have to exit their vehicles.
“It’s just exciting to be able to meet some needs in the community,” said John Belles, the lead pastor of Alpine’s Logan campus. “I mean, we can’t meet every need, obviously, but we can do as much as we can … to help the people of Cache Valley. We know a lot of folks have had hours (at work) cut or they’ve been laid off, and I know it’s tough to find certain items, so we’re hoping some of these practical household goods will really be a blessing to people.”
This is the first time the mobile pantry trailer will be in Logan, but Alpine Church is planning on holding similar events quarterly, just like it has in the past year-and-a-half in the greater Ogden area. Additionally, Melanie Creps, the outreach director for all of Alpine, said the goal is to hold even more of these “pop-up” events during the coronavirus crisis.
It’s been humbling to see people within the Alpine Church and community come together to support the program, Creps said.
“I just love it, it’s really neat,” Creps said. “You know, we have our normal team that’s really involved, but then at a time like this I get so many extra texts from people who are connected to the church or hear about what we’re doing, and (they) just say, ‘What can I do? How can I help?’ And so we’ve had a lot of people step up and want to do something, want to help in some way, and I just love to see that. And I love what we’re doing because this feels so practical. We’re providing stuff that you can’t get; typically you can’t get these items at a food pantry or get them with your food stamps.”
This pandemic has forced Krebs to adjust to how she procures these household items, but it’s been relatively seamless.
“Yeah, we’ve had to be very creative,” she said. “We used to be able to place mass orders online and now stores aren’t allowing that anymore, so we’ve had to have individuals go and makes purchases on a much smaller scale, (which means) I need a much larger army of people going and purchasing. … But so many people have stepped up to say, ‘yes, I’ll do extra purchasing for this now.’”
Small groups of volunteers have been meeting in shifts to pack these relief bags, which consist of “12 items that we always offer, and then we have extras that we throw in,” Creps said. In addition to toilet paper and antibacterial wipes, some of the other core items are toothpaste, soap, shampoo and diapers.
The Alpine Church has been very vigilant to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, “so it takes a lot more administratively, a lot more wiggling with the schedules, but it’s working out great and people are so willing to help,” Creps said.
For Sunday’s event, the Alpine Church is asking people to enter the parking lot from Main Street and then exit onto 300 South, in an effort to make things flow as smoothly as possible. Volunteers will be spread throughout the parking lot and will be giving out the relief bags until approximately 6 p.m. or until they run out.
The “mobile pantry” trailer will be able to haul relief bags for at least 100 families or individuals, Krebs said. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will be present for Sunday’s event.
“If you need help, come out,” Belles said. “It doesn’t matter if you attend our church or not, you would be blessed by some of these items, so come down. You won’t have to leave your car. All of our volunteers will have gloves on when they hand you the materials, and everything’s been sanitized; we’ve been extra careful, so it can be a blessing to you.”
In addition to Logan, the Alpine Church has campuses in Brigham City, Huntington (Desert Edge), Riverdale, Layton, Syracuse and West Haven.
The church holds a few large-scale humanitarian projects every year, including the “Feed My Starving Children” campaign, which has taken place the past five years. The last two have been at Logan’s Mountain Peak Volleyball facility, where more than 500 volunteers packed approximately 148,000 meals over the course of two days this past December. Those meals were then shipped to children throughout the world in famine-stricken areas.