An ambulance and an AirMed helicopter have been dispatched to Beaver Mountain Ski Area to attend to a skier who collided with a tree, knocking her unconscious.
Emergency radio traffic indicates the skier was a girl in her teens. She was at first reported unresponsive and breathing shallowly but has since regained consciousness. Ski Patrol members are taking her down from the ski slopes, and as of 11:11 a.m., the helicopter was said to be 40 minutes away.
The Herald Journal will provide more details when they become available.