The American Festival Chorus & Orchestra released its 2022-23 season on Monday, setting the stage for their fifteenth year of operation.
This year, AFCO is also celebrating another anniversary: that of famed English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, whose 150th birthday approaches this October. To celebrate they’re putting on a program of “some of his most beloved choral and symphonic works.” Vaughan Williams had a lengthy career as one of the most significant British composers of the first half of the 20th century; he died in 1958 at 85. The collection of performed songs will include “Serenade to Music,” “Hodie” and “The Lark Ascending.”
The upcoming year’s slate also included the requisite bevy of Christmastime shows, with GENTRI visiting for four performances in early December.
AFCO will also be once again showcasing some talented local youth in two different shows. The first, coming in March, is the organization’s second production of a Carnegie Hall Link-Up Concert, featuring Cache Valley students from 3rd through 5th grades performing alongside the orchestra. The other follows in May and is comprised of high school students from local choral programs.
Other shows coming within the year are the annual Veterans Day Memorial concert; Jenny Oaks Baker and Kurt Bestor performing new album “The Redeemer” in February; Bach’s St. John Passion at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan; and “The Melody of Humanity,” a show celebrating “music from non-Western traditions” with a focus on refugee and immigrant cultures in the local area.
As the release states, “this season has something for everyone.”
Season tickets go on sale on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., while single tickets become available Sept. 12. For more ticket information, visit americanfestivalchorus.org, call (435) 797-8022 or visit one of the following box office locations, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.: CCA Box Office, Room L101, USU Chase Fine Arts Center; USU Ticket Office, USU Spectrum.