The American Festival Chorus & Orchestra released its 2022-23 season on Monday, setting the stage for their fifteenth year of operation.

This year, AFCO is also celebrating another anniversary: that of famed English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, whose 150th birthday approaches this October. To celebrate they’re putting on a program of “some of his most beloved choral and symphonic works.” Vaughan Williams had a lengthy career as one of the most significant British composers of the first half of the 20th century; he died in 1958 at 85. The collection of performed songs will include “Serenade to Music,” “Hodie” and “The Lark Ascending.”

