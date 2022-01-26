The American Red Cross is calling upon Utahns to donate blood following its worst blood shortage in over a decade.
“The need for blood is always constant,” said Michael Smauldon, the executive director of the Red Cross's Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming chapter. “Whether you go this week and set an appointment or you go in the next couple of weeks and set an appointment, just go.”
Smauldon explained that over the course of the pandemic, blood drives and blood donations have dwindled by 62% and 10% respectively.
"We used to do a lot (of blood drives) in high schools and colleges and we just haven’t been able to,” Smauldon added. “In 2021, schools were doing remote learning so we weren’t doing blood drives in those schools. It’s just harder to go to high schools and colleges to do blood drives.”
Inclement weather has also been a factor in the cancelation of blood drives. According to a press release from the Red Cross, 6,500 blood and platelet donations went uncollected in the month of January.
The Red Cross is looking for blood, power red and platelet donations. Those who donate on or before Jan. 31 can receive a dozen glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme. If you donate Feb 1. to Feb. 28, the Red Cross will give you a $10 Amazon gift card.
All CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at blood drive locations; those exhibiting symptoms should reschedule appointments, but those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 can still donate blood. Self-identified African American donors will have to be screened for the sickle cell trait.
Donors must wait 56 days in between donations, but Smauldon said appointments often can be scheduled in advance.
“Being interested and giving blood is really important. Make sure the day after you give blood you can go out and schedule your next appointment in advance,” he said.
Despite the drop in blood drive levels, Smauldon added that the Red Cross is working with new partners to provide more community drives. In Cache Valley, several drives are upcoming over the next few weeks:
— Jan. 31: Alpine Church of Logan
— Feb. 7: North Logan Green Canyon Stake
— Feb. 8: Logan Utah YSA 2nd Stake & Utah State University Taggart Center
— Feb. 10: Hyde Park Civic Center
— Feb. 11: Logan South Stake
More information including the full list of upcoming drives and how to schedule appointments can be found at redcrossblood.org. Donors must be 18 years of age or 16 years of age with a guardian’s permission, must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Those under the age of 18 must meet particular height requirements as well.