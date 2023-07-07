Blood donations have lagged this season and the American Red Cross of Northern Utah has planned a number of blood drives for July in Cache County.
A decline in donations is not uncommon during the summer months due to people taking vacations, traveling and other seasonal activities, according to Red Cross. But the decline in donations can strain the blood supply and pose potential challenges for patients in need.
“As blood donations lag this summer season, the American Red Cross of Northern Utah is calling on the generosity of the local community to step forward and make life-saving blood donations,” Sarah Martin, regional communication manager of American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region, said in information sent to The Herald Journal. “These warm summer days pose a challenge for maintaining an adequate blood supply due to decreased donation rate.”
The dates and locations for the blood drives are as follows:
10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 10
Utah State University Taggart Center
850 E. 700 North, Logan
1-7 p.m., July 19
First Presbyterian Church of Logan
178 W. Center Street, Logan
1-7 p.m., July 28
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mount Logan Stake
565 E. 100 South, Logan
Individuals may also schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
The Red Cross nationwide collected about 26,000 fewer blood donations than were needed in May to meet the demand of patients, according to information from Red Cross. Blood donation is a vital component of emergency medical care, routine surgeries and treatments for patients of all ages.
According to Red Cross, donors of all blood types — particularly type O, the blood group hospitals use most — are needed to give blood or platelets to help meet demand.
“It is vital that new and returning donors give blood,” Martin said.
