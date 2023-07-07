Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Blood donations have lagged this season and the American Red Cross of Northern Utah has planned a number of blood drives for July in Cache County.

A decline in donations is not uncommon during the summer months due to people taking vacations, traveling and other seasonal activities, according to Red Cross. But the decline in donations can strain the blood supply and pose potential challenges for patients in need. 


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.