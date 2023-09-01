More than 37 million people are expected to be driving over Labor Day weekend.
Of that number, some 455 people could lose their lives in preventable traffic crashes and 50,000 people could be injured, according to statistics from the National Safety Council.
Utah is predicted to be one of the top destinations for the holiday weekend, making even local driving challenging. The American Red Cross of Utah is urging drivers to prioritize safety and take precautions before they hit the road for travel destinations.
“We want everyone to enjoy their Labor Day weekend, but it is crucial that drivers take precautions and remain alert on the roads, especially with increased traffic and potential hazards,” Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region said in a prepared statement.
As part of their preparedness, the Red Cross advises drivers to have an emergency kit in their vehicles — not only over holiday weekends but year-round.
It recommends including the following items in every car's emergency kit: high protein snacks, water, a First Aid kit, flashlight, small battery-operated radio, blanket, jumper cables, map, cellphone charger and an emergency contact card with names and phone numbers.
“You never know when an emergency can happen,” Ruster said. “Having the right supplies and information can help you navigate through any emergency situation.”
Labor Day weekend is typically known to be one of the deadliest holidays for fatal motor vehicle crashes — behind only the Fourth of July of 2021 — according to NSC statistics.
“Preventable roadway crashes are still at exceedingly high levels, and every fatality statistic represents a lost family member, friend, loved one, colleague and community member,” said Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at NSC, in a statement.
The Red Cross offers the following safety tips:
Be well rested and alert, use your seat belts, observe speed limits and follow the rules of the road. Clean your headlights and turn them on as dusk approaches or in inclement weather.
Don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver available.
Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.
Use caution in work zones. There are lots of construction projects underway on the highways.
Don’t follow other vehicles too closely.
The Red Cross Emergency app provides real-time weather alerts, information on open shelters and expert advice on disasters.
The Red Cross First Aid app gives instant access to information on how to handle common injuries and provides steps for more serious situations such as performing lifesaving CPR. All Red Cross apps are compatible with smartphones, Apple Watch and Android wearable devices. Search for “American Red Cross” in app stores or visit redcross.org/apps.
