fashion designer

Codijo Yazzie, a fashion designer, poses for a portrait with some of the items he created.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Codijo Chebon Yazzie, a Cache Valley local, will debut his beaded clothing designs on Sept. 7 at the second annual Sycuan Fashion Show in California.

The show, presented by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, will feature 16 Native designers. Yazzie’s mother, Rosine Tree, and older sister Cheyleen Yazzie are among the designers — returning after last year’s first show.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.