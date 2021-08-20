For many years, the Bear River Massacre has gripped the imagination of Utah-based writer Rod Miller.
Having published a nonficiton book on the massacre in 2008 — in addition to other articles, short stories and poems — Miller said the massacre hasn’t been treated with the significance it deserves.
“The thing that originally interested me in it, and continues to hold my interest, is the fact that such a major event in the Old West, in the history of the Old West, is largely forgotten to history,” Miller told The Herald Journal. “Wounded Knee is well-known. Sand Creek is well-known. Yet at Bear River, the U.S. Army killed more Indians than any other encounter in the entire history of the West — and yet hardly anyone knows about it.”
Miller’s new novel, “And The River Ran Red,” is a piece of historical fiction that allowed him to view the Bear River Massacre through a new lens.
“While I stick as close to the facts as possible,” Miller said, “in fiction, you get to kind of get inside the head of the characters and try to explore what may have been their motives and, you know, you can create dialogue and conversations to bring out points. Rather than just stating facts, you can present those facts in a little different way from the point of view of different characters.”
But a new perspective isn’t just appealing for the author. Miller said there's hope a novel will bring new eyes to the forgotten massacre and communicate those events in 1863 to a broader audience.
“Not a lot of people read history, but a lot of people will read fiction,” Miller said. “I'm hoping to get the story out to more people and inspire them to maybe read about it elsewhere and look into it more — to learn more about it.”
The reason why the massacre of an estimated 250 to 400 Shoshone could have slipped the mind of history is complex, Miller said. For one, Miller said the massacre may have been obscured by the ongoing Civil War. What’s more, Miller said neither Idaho nor Utah claimed the the massacre as part of its history. But for Miller, another reason is that local settlers in the Bear River area “didn’t really raise any fuss” and may have actually celebrated the massacre.
“Sand Creek also happened during the Civil War,” Miller said, but explained there was momentum behind calling the U.S. Army to task for what had been done during the Sand Creek Massacre. “And so I think that's another part of the reason, is that in Colorado, the citizens there were just so appalled by the whole thing that they kept after it and demanded that something be done.”
While Miller said that it’s not unheard of for atrocities to be forgotten to history, the sheer magnitude of the the Bear River Massacre makes it unusual.
“I think seldom has anything this big been so forgotten,” Miller said.
The book shares its title with a poem Miller wrote — a poem that was set to music and recorded by Utah-based country music artist Brenn Hill. The song was released on Hill’s 2018 album “Rocky Mountain Drifter.”
Miller said his first exposure to Hill was at a performance at the American West Heritage Center in Cache Valley some years ago.
“He was just a youngster,” Miller said. “I was really taken with him — he was really good singer and a heck of a songwriter for such a young guy.”
After writing his poem, Miller worked it over to craft what he thought would be a solid chorus and sent the words to Hill. Miller said it “blew him away” after Hill churned out a demo-version of the song and returned it to Miller in an estimated two days.
In 2019, Miller said Hill was asked to perform the song at a commemoration ceremony for Bear River Massacre and repeated the performance in 2020.
“It just was really touching,” Miller said.
In the foreword for Miller’s new book, Hill wrote of his own experience learning about the forgotten massacre, writing the song and getting the opportunity to perform at Bear River Massacre commemorations:
“And the Bear River Massacre is now a historical event that will never again be lost upon me. The high and lonesome places I love — Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Nevada — no longer constitute the land of my birthright, but rather the land of the native Shoshone. And regardless of right or privilege, I better damn well be a good steward.”
“How honored I am to write this Foreward. To know The People even just a little better. To recalibrate my perspective of the sacred land that I have been so in love with all my life. To be so moved by the accurate depiction of a dark event in history that I am compelled to teach my children to always find ways to unify, love, and serve.”
Miller said the his new book was expected to be officially released on Sept. 22, and pre-orders are currently available through online book retailers.
For more information, visit writerrodmiller.com.