USA Today is reporting that Gary Andersen is out as Utah State University head football coach.
The newspaper quoted a source who asked not to be identified. The Herald Journal has confirmed this report and will report on more details as they become available.
Andersen's second stint at the Aggie helm came to an end just two days after USU lost to Nevada 34-9 on the road. It's the first time since 2008 the Aggies have gotten off to a 0-3 start, which is the season before Andersen first arrived in Logan.
The 56-year-old was first hired as USU's head coach prior to the 2009 campaign and went 33-33 in his five-plus seasons in charge of the program. Andersen took the head coaching job at Big 10 Conference power Wisconsin after helping lead USU to a 11-2 record and a Western Athletic Conference championship in 2012.
Andersen spent two seasons with the Badgers, who went 19-7 during that timespan. Andersen was then hired as Oregon State's head coach in 2015 and ultimately stepped down from that post midway through his third season. The Beavers went 7-23 during Andersen's time in Corvallis.
Andersen was rehired as the Aggies' head coach in December of 2018 after Matt Wells, the man who replaced Andersen at Utah State, accepted the same job at Texas Tech. The Aggies went 7-6 last season under Andersen and his coaching staff.
The 2012 WAC Coach of the Year was also the former head coach at Southern Utah for one season (2003). Andersen first started coaching at the collegiate level in 1988 at Southeastern Louisiana.
Andersen played at Ricks College (1983-84) and the University of Utah (1985-86), and graduated from Utah in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in political science.