...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Overnight and early morning snowfall may impact the
morning commute. Be prepared for slick road conditions and
allow extra time when traveling overnight through Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Andrew Weeks is the new Managing Editor at The Herald Journal.
It’s an exciting day at The Herald Journal as the paper welcomes Andrew Weeks as its new managing editor.
“He is going to be a great addition to the newsroom to help us continue to deliver quality journalism in Cache Valley both online and in print,” said Jeremy Cooley, the general manager of The Herald Journal.
Originally from southern California, Weeks began his journalism career in Utah in 2001 and went on to cover the 2002 Winter Olympics for an international publication.
After a stint at The Salt Lake Tribune, Weeks became the managing editor of the Magna Times. He then worked for well over a decade in Twin Falls, Idaho, at both the Times-News and Townsquare Media.
Most recently, Weeks served as the editor of Prairie Business — a North Dakota-based magazine covering both Dakotas and western Minnesota. He has also written several regional history and travel books.
“Journalism to me is about people – telling their stories, serving communities. A strong newspaper, which helps us all become better informed, strengthens us collectively,” Weeks said. “The better informed we are individually, the better decisions we can make as individuals, families and communities.”
Weeks is filling the vacancy of Charles McCollum — the long-time managing editor who served in the role for 27 years.
“I am excited to be here in Cache Valley,” Weeks said. “I want to thank Charles McCollum for his nearly 30-year tenure at The Herald Journal. Everybody knows Charlie. That alone is a tough role to fill for someone new to a community, but I am excited to meet the people in this scenic and progressive part of Utah.”
Weeks began his tenure at The Herald Journal officially on Monday. Travis Quast, regional president and publisher of the Adams Publishing Group, said APG was fortunate to land Weeks for the job.
“Andy brings a wealth of experience with him to his role as editor,” Quast said. “He is familiar with issues important to Utah and the Cache Valley. He also has an extensive background in the digital news world and will help us continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of news consumption.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.