Fifteen people, armed with signs like “Meat is murder for animals AND workers” and “We are all animals, Go Vegan,” gathered outside of the west entrance to JBS on Thursday to protest what they call the plant’s “inhumane treatment” of both employees and animals.
“It’s to send a message that this JBS slaughterhouse should be shut down now, and then shut down for good, until they can transition to making humane and more environmentally friendly vegan meats,” said Jeremy Beckham, the executive director for Utah Animal Rights Coalition.
Organized in partnership between People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and UARC, Beckham said the protesters mean to show solidarity with those working at JBS, as animal agriculture and slaughterhouses create “horrifically unsanitary working conditions and unsafe working conditions.”
