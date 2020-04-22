It might be called a case of killing two birds with one stone, except the two Cache Valley organizations launching a joint fundraiser this month are in the business of protecting birds and other wildlife, not killing them.
Stokes Nature Center and Zootah have teamed up for a multi-week program dubbed Wild Connections, designed to both solicit donations and keep their programs in the public eye through the coronavirus pandemic. Due to health safety concerns, most of the elements of the fundraiser are online, but it kicks off Saturday with an “animal parade” for drive-up visitors to the zoo, located in the northeast corner at Willow Park in Logan.
“The people are going to be the parade; the animals are going to be watching the people,” Zootah spokeswoman Lora Meerdo said with a chuckle, explaining that what actually will take place is a parking lot display of zoo animals for passing motorists to view.
The event will be conducted in two segments from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Other elements of the fundraiser, including a trivia game and online auction, are spelled out on both organizations’ websites and a Facebook page named Wild Connections. The week of April 27 to May 1 is devoted to Zootah, and the week of May 4-8 is devoted to Stokes Nature Center. People making donations can receive a wide variety of gift items such as keychains, water bottles, metal straws and posters.
Meerdo said this is the first year Zootah and Stokes have done a joint fundraiser, and it came about somewhat by accident when the nature center scheduled a fundraising concert at Willow Park for the end of May.
“When they decided to have it at Willow Park, they realized the zoo is right there and figured why not work together.” Meerdo said. “So we were going to have the zoo open for concertgoers as a private event.”
Due to the pandemic, the concert had to be canceled, and Wild Connections was developed as an alternative. It seemed fitting since both Zootah and Stokes have been forced to temporarily close their facilities to visitors as a coronavirus safety precaution.
Stokes Executive Director Kendra Penry said the nature center’s regular concert series in Logan Canyon is also in limbo but could still go on if conditions eventually allow. She stressed that although the physical center is closed, Stokes' many programs, such as Nature Tales for children, have been adapted for online participation through a section of the center’s website titled Staying Home with Stokes.
“While we’re not necessarily open for people to come visit us, we’re absolutely open in terms of programming and educational opportunities,” Penry said, noting a reopening of the center itself will mirror what is done at the Logan Library since Stokes works together with the library for some of its programing.
Regarding the fundraiser, Penry stressed the need for supporting two Cache Valley entities that go a long way toward educating the community about environmental stewardship and maintaining wild spaces.
“We hope this will be an opportunity for the community to be able to stay engaged with both organizations despite the circumstances, because I know Stokes is still putting out a lot programming for the community and the zoo is still doing its part to care for its animals,” she said.