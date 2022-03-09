Cache Valley will be hosting its 12th annual Cowboy Rendezvous this year in celebration of agrarian heritage and the culture of the American West.
The event will be held at the Cache County Event Center March 11 to 13, with most activities are free for all ages. In addition to music and poetry, there will be dance classes, a light dinner, a cowboy trading post, and a western-themed church service Sunday morning.
"They have them all over the place — cowboy gatherings,” said Teresa Olsen, one of the organizers for the Cowboy Rendezvous. “(People) get together and it’s like a fun little music festival.”
According to the website for the rendezvous, the “reunion of western musicians, cowboy poets and artisans" will be headlined by musicians Dave Stamey and Missouri-based bluegrass band The Petersens.
In addition to the event, several performers and artists will also visit schools as a part of the educational outreach program funded by the Sorenson Legacy Foundation. The outreach program is coordinated by volunteers who take performers into schools to share western culture via poetry, music and firsthand interaction. The program also includes poetry contests and the chance to practice speaking skills.
In 2021, according to Olsen, nine performers traveled to 24 schools and educated over 6,000 students. This year there are 12 performers sharing everything from Utah's history and art to Native American culture.
Some of the performers this year include Clive Romney, Pearl Award winning songwriter-singer; Darren Parry, author and tribal council chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation; and Tom Swearingen, the 2019 International Western Music Association's Male Cowboy Poet of the Year.
According to Dawna Major, another organizer for the event, many teachers requested the performers address the anxiety and fear felt by many children in today’s world. For example, singer-songwriter Kristen Lloyd’s presentation, titled “Find Your Brave,” focused on overcoming challenges through western values.
"I’m so grateful. It’s like coming home to a family," Lloyd said.
The divorce of Lloyd's parents when she was 10 years old lead to a lot of struggles, she said. With the thought in mind that many of school-aged children are going through similar challenges, Lloyd encourages them to sing with her during her performance.
"It’s been fun to tie it into these things of never giving up," Lloyd said, "and focusing on the positive things."
More information about the cowboy rendezvous including the performance schedule and tickets can be found at cvcowboy.org.