The annual Mountain Man Rendezvous returns to the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville next week, with a variety of booths and demonstrations.
The event is scheduled May 28, 29 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 per person (under age 3 is free) and tickets can be purchased in advance at www.awhc.org.
The rendezvous features a variety of food and crafts vendors. Activities will include demonstrations on primitive skills such as flint and steel fire starting, flint napping, scrimshaw, bullet making, fur identification, leatherworking, and history of the mountain man. Competitions will also be available to the public and visiting mountain men in primitive clothing.
The last ticket is sold each day at 4 p.m. American West Heritage Center is located at 4025 S. Highway 89 in Wellsville. For more information, call (435)245-6050