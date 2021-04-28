The unique farm event known as “Wool Trek in the Grove” will celebrate 30 years in Cornish this weekend.
Hosted by Fred and Jo Knowlton and their daughter, Ann, the Wool Trek coincides with the annual wool sale at the family’s 55-acre Notlwonk Springs farm along the Bear River. It includes tours of the farm and provides an annual gathering for fiber artists to share projects, compare notes and “kibitz.”
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The farm is located at 4420 W. 14300 North. Questions may be emailed to notlwonk.springs@gmail.com.