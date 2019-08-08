When it comes to getting the field work done, you can’t beat a nice, big tractor with padded seats, air conditioning and enclosed cabs — but those don't have the same charm and character that comes with Grandpa’s old tractor.
Some of those old tractors will be on display this Saturday at Lee's Marketplace in Smithfield from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Members of the Cache Valley Antique Machinery Association are bringing their individual collections together to share with the public.
Vice President Don Hansen said he will be bringing four Allis-Chalmers tractors: a 1947, a 1951 and two that were manufactured in 1954.
“We’re hoping to have 30 tractors there,” he said.
Allis-Chalmers is one of several companies to manufacture tractors, among the more widely known names of International Harvester and John Deere.
According to the company website, Allis Chalmers experienced success in the late '30s when they release the Model B, a simple, lightweight tractor that only weighed a ton and required few parts to keep it running.
It came with rubber tires, a cushioned seat, and a $495 price tag that was appealing to many farmers who were still using horses on their farms of 100 acres or less.
Members of the Cache Valley Antique Machinery Association often bring their tractors out to parades around the valley, including Lewiston, Hyrum, Smithfield and Wellsville.